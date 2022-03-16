Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Blair Kinghorn starts at number 10, with Finn Russell dropping to the bench, for Scotland's final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday.

Second row Jonny Gray returns from a two-match injury absence to replace Exeter team-mate Sam Skinner in the only other change from last weekend's win in Italy.

More to follow.