Finn Russell is replaced by Blair Kinghorn for Scotland's closing Six Nations game at title-chasing Ireland

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & follow live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Finn Russell drops to the bench, with Blair Kinghorn preferred at number 10, for Scotland's final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday.

Racing 92 stand-off Russell's demotion comes amid scrutiny of his performances in the championship.

Second-row Jonny Gray replaces Exeter colleague Sam Skinner in the only other change from last week's win in Italy.

Bath back-row Josh Bayliss is among the replacements and in line for his Six Nations debut in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend's men lie fourth after two wins and two defeats.

Scotland have not won in Dublin for 12 years, while Ireland need victory - and England to beat Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris later on Saturday - to claim the title.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Kinghorn, Price; M Fagerson, Watson, Darge; Gilchrist, J Gray; Z Fagerson, Turner, Schoeman.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Skinner, Bayliss, White, Russell, Bennett.