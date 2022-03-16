Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Samson Lee has played in nine of Scarlets 10 United Rugby Championship games this season

United Rugby Championship: Bulls v Scarlets Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Date: Friday, 18 March Time: 17:10 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales and later on demand. Report and highlights BBC Sport website & app.

Scarlets Prop Samson Lee has flown back to the UK from South Africa after rupturing an Achilles tendon in training.

The 45-cap Wales forward will see a specialist on his return to establish a management plan for the injury.

Welsh-born Scotland international Javan Sebastian has joined the squad in Pretoria ahead of Friday's United Rugby Championship match against Bulls.

Head coach Dwayne Peel hopes to have Rhys Patchell fit for the game.

Outside-half Patchell missed last weekend's defeat to Sharks with a calf injury.

Wing Ryan Conbeer could also return after a shoulder injury.