Former Australia winger Curtis Rona moved to London Irish in 2019

London Irish winger Curtis Rona and coach Brad Davis have been banned after incidents in Saturday's 47-28 Premiership loss at Leicester Tigers.

Rona was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Jacob Wiese during the first half and was banned for three weeks.

His ban will be cut by a week if he completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme, so could face Tigers in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Davis has been banned for two weeks for comments made to match officials.

He admitted a charge of conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and both will miss the Premiership Cup game with Harlequins this weekend and the league game against Northampton Saints on 26 March.

Irish then face Leicester in the Premiership Rugby Cup on 29 March.