Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jannes Kirsten (left) and Tom Hendrickson will both miss the Premiership Cup game with Worcester and Leicester's trip to Sandy Park in the league

Exeter centre Tom Hendrickson and flanker Jannes Kirsten have both been banned for three weeks after incidents in Saturday's 35-31 loss at Worcester.

Hendrickson was sent off after 15 minutes following a dangerous tackle on Worcester number eight Sione Vailanu.

Kirsten was cited after the game for dangerous play in a ruck after hitting an opponent's head with his shoulder.

Both players will miss the Premiership Cup match with Worcester and the league game at home to leaders Leicester.

They have both indicated they will apply to take part in World Rugby 's Coaching Intervention Process which, if successful, will see their bans reduced by a week, allowing them to face Bath in the Premiership on 2 April.