Leicester Tigers have been fined almost £310,000 for non-compliance with salary cap regulations over four seasons, Premiership Rugby has announced.

Following an investigation, it was shown that Tigers had failed to disclose payments to image rights companies of the players.

These third-party payments triggered a breach of the salary cap in each of the seasons between 2016-17 and 2019-20.

The club accepted the findings, and as such there will be no appeal.

