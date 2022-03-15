Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland boss Bryan Easson has included an uncapped trio in a settled squad for the upcoming Women's Six Nations.

Biggar's Emma Orr, Edinburgh University's Meryl Smith and Alison Wilson of Heriot's could all make their international debuts.

Scotland, who get their campaign under way against England next Saturday, are also boosted by the returning Jodie Rettie, Abi Evans and Hannah Smith.

"It's important our focus now turns fully to the Six Nations," Easson said.

"We've had an exciting start to the year after claiming the last spot in this year's World Cup. The hard work and effort that the squad have displayed in recent training sessions has been terrific."

Flanker Rachel Malcolm will continue as captain of the 35-player squad, with fly-half Helen Nelson supporting as vice-captain.

Scotland finished fifth in last year's Six Nations, which was restructured due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Easson's side have "positive progress" to build on after a resounding 59-3 win over Colombia last month booked a place in the delayed Women's Rugby World Cup, taking place in New Zealand this October.

The 2022 championship will see all of Scotland's games broadcast on the BBC, with the nation's first two matches against England and Wales being shown on BBC Two.

Scotland's remaining three fixtures against France, Italy and Ireland will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning); Christine Belisle (Loughborough Lightning); Sarah Bonar (Harlequins); Lisa Cockburn (Worcester Warriors); Katie Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury); Eva Donaldson (Edinburgh University); Evie Gallagher (Stirling County); Jade Konkel (Harlequins); Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning); Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks); Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill); Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester Warriors); Jodie Rettie (Saracens); Lana Skeldon (Worcester Warriors); Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning); Alison Wilson (Heriot's); Molly Wright (Sale Sharks); Anne Young (Edinburgh University)

Backs: Shona Campbell (Edinburgh University); Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park); Megan Gaffney (Loughborough Lightning); Coreen Grant (Saracens); Sarah Law (Sale Sharks); Rhona Lloyd (Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise); Caity Mattinson (Worcester Warriors); Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning); Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill); Liz Musgrove (Watsonians); Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning); Emma Orr (Biggar); Chloe Rollie (Exeter Chiefs); Hannah Smith (Watsonians); Meryl Smith (Edinburgh University); Lisa Thomson (Sale Sharks); Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill)