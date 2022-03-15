England's scrum dominance fuelled the home crowd after they saw Charlie Ewels sent off in the second minute

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland remain confident in their "excellent" scrum despite having a torrid time at the set-piece against England on Saturday.

The visitors coughed up six scrum penalties as their front row was dominated at Twickenham.

"We're confident if we stick to what we do, what we've been practicing and put out there prior to last weekend that we still have a good scrum," said lock Iain Henderson.

"We've had a look, reviewed it all."

Missing regular starters Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher, Ireland struggled to find any kind of foothold in the scrum while England used the set-piece to fuel a vocal home crowd having been reduced to 14 men following Charlie Ewels' second-minute red card.

"There's a few variables that maybe didn't go our way but one of the learnings we have to take from that is how to manage that better," Henderson continued.

"We probably understand that when things aren't going your way not to continue trying to beat it with the same stick, if you know what I mean.

"We'd maybe try and look at other ways to fix it and get our communication with the referee a wee bit better."

Late in the first half Ireland's tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong could be heard appealing for referee Mathieu Raynal to afford the packs a chance to set once the ball had been put into the scrum, however the official did not agree with the suggestion of foul play within England's tactics.

"We weren't probably getting that detail but it's hard in the heat of battle for all parties. For the props, for the ref, for me dealing with the ref," said captain Johnny Sexton.

"The lads have sat down and looked at it, they feel that we can control things better from our side.

"The speculation about which are penalties and which are not, the lads feel they can do things better and that's what we hope to do this week to make sure that we get back to where we normally are scrummaging which is excellent."

'Scotland at their most dangerous'

Ireland are still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations, but in order to do so they must first beat Scotland in Dublin then hope England defeat France.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are fourth in the table with two wins and two losses.

Their tournament began with a dramatic Calcutta Cup win over England at Murrayfield but Townsend's side have not been able to kick on and challenge for the title.

Ireland have won their past six games against Scotland

"I know they've no championship to play for but that's when they can be the most dangerous because they've got nothing to lose," Sexton said.

"They'll want to finish as high up the table as possible, but also any time you play a game whether it's a November international, summer international or a Six Nations game that doesn't have anything riding on it, it's very special.

"You're still playing for your country. You're still representing a lot. We're preparing for their best performance - they've got some outstanding individuals."

Triple Crown appeal 'absolutely enormous'

Regardless of the outcome of England and France's meeting in Paris, a win at Aviva Stadium would see Ireland walk away with silverware in the shape of the Triple Crown.

They have not claimed the honour since their Grand Slam-winning campaign of 2018, which was secured on the final day of the championship at Twickenham.

"The chance of being able to lift silverware with any team be it club or especially country is absolutely enormous," said Henderson.

"One thing that very few guys, or I'm not sure if any guys in this squad, have done is lifted silverware internationally at home.

"That would be unbelievably massive. The excitement that has brought us leading into this week has been huge. I think it's a massive driver for us but we've got to make sure that we set that excitement aside to concentrate on our game.

"The guys who have been involved for a number of years know how difficult it is to come across something at international level; some form of silverware."