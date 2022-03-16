Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Shane Lewis-Hughes has played three internationals but was not involved in Wales' 2022 Six Nations plans

URC: Stormers v Cardiff Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Sunday, 20 March Kick off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand

Cardiff quartet Shane Lewis-Hughes, Owen Lane, Aled Summerhill and Rey Lee-Lo have flown home from South Africa.

The four players were injured during the 37-20 United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat against Lions and will miss Sunday's match against Stormers.

Wales flanker Lewis-Hughes will be out for at least six weeks after fracturing ribs, while Lane could miss up to four weeks with a shoulder problem.

Wing Summerhill and centre Lee-Lo both suffered head injuries.

"They are two significant injuries in Shane and Owen and both will be out for at least a month," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"Injuries happen, they are both tough guys and will get back as soon as possible.

"Owen has damaged his shoulder. We are hoping the extent of it is not as bad and it's only three to four weeks, but it is still significant.

"Shane had a nasty rib injury, fractured some ribs. and [is] probably [out for] a minimum of six weeks.

"Rey and Aled were permanently replaced on the day. They are okay now and are feeling fine but there is no point them hanging around because they were not going to be available this weekend.

"It is better to get them home, settled with their families and start the return-to-play protocols."

Wales will not be releasing number eight James Ratti or prop Rhys Carre despite the pair not being involved in the 23-man squad for the Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac had allowed flanker Ellis Jenkins to go on the two-match trip to South Africa.

"There's no chance of anyone coming the other way," said Young.

"We did have that discussion with Wayne prior to coming out, it was talked about and that's why they released Ellis early.

"I'm surprised to see Ratti isn't involved [against Italy]. We feel we have got enough available here to cover it.

"It's difficult. You've got to be mindful Wayne has a job to do and we have to recognise that.

"I read a comment yesterday there's three roles; starting, on the bench and, if it's neither of them, then preparing the team.

"It's a difficult place for a player to spend a whole campaign there and not get any rugby. It's as if you've put all the hard work in and got no reward.

"Many a player has done it, though, so hopefully when we get back home, they can join us and get a smile back on their face.

"I'm sure they'll be disappointed to go through the whole campaign with no rugby but they can get back in a Cardiff shirt and put their hands up for the summer tour."

The absence of the injured backs means wing Theo Cabango could make his league debut this weekend, while teenage full-back Jacob Beetham has also travelled to South Africa.

"The initial thing for us was to bring these guys, but not necessarily for the experience," added Young.

"One or two injuries and we thought these guys would figure. We are pleased with their development.

"They're playing weekly with Cardiff RFC which is important. They train with us during the week and then get their rugby with the RFC.

"They don't look out of place at all at our level. We are determined between now and the end of the season to give them some game-time."