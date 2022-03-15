Six Nations 2022: Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones reach Wales milestones against Italy

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments59

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar lift the 2021 Triple Crown trophy
Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar lift the 2021 Triple Crown trophy
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Italy
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will both reach major milestones in Wales' Six Nations finale against Italy.

Jones, 36, is back from a shoulder injury and will win his 150th Wales cap in his first game since October.

Biggar retains the captaincy and will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country.

The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, George North, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to the side defeated by France 13-9 last Friday.

Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Willis Halaholo and Gareth Davies are recalled in the backline, while Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis and Alun Wyn Jones are the forwards who come in.

Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Tomos Williams, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis and Will Rowlands drop out of the starting side.

Milestone men

Northampton fly-half Biggar will again captain the team and partner scrum-half Gareth Davies, who replaces head injury victim Tomos Williams.

Biggar celebrated his 100th international appearance in February's victory against Scotland, with his Wales caps supplemented by three British and Irish Tests.

World record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones starts alongside Ospreys team-mate Adam Beard in the second row as Rowlands drops to the bench.

For the second time in less than a year, veteran lock Jones has defied medical predictions to make an early return to action.

Last summer he captained the Lions in their Test series against South Africa after swiftly overcoming a shoulder injury.

And after suffering another shoulder problem in Wales' autumn Test against New Zealand five months ago - he required two operations - many forecasts suggested that Jones might struggle to play again this season.

But Jones is back and set to win his 150th Wales cap alongside his 12 Lions Tests to stretch his world appearance record to 162 internationals.

"Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now," said Pivac.

"We've said with other players reaching 100 appearances what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he's been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps - which no other player has ever done - I think it's fitting for those two to share the day.

"They've played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They've given so much for the game in Wales."

Backline reshuffle

After failing to score a try against France, Pivac has revamped his backline with Scarlets full-back McNicholl replacing Liam Williams.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit starts after being left out of the starting side for the last two games, preferred to Cuthbert.

There is another new centre partnership with Owen Watkin alongside Halaholo, who is given his first chance of this Six Nations after missing the tournament's start through injury, while Nick Tompkins is named on the bench.

Up front, hooker Lake will make his first start after four replacement appearances and will pack down in a new-look front-row alongside Cardiff prop Lewis and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.

The back-row trio of Seb Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau remains the same.

Wales are currently fifth, but can finish third if they pick up a second win to add to the victory against Scotland and defeats by Ireland, England and France.

"We've made a few changes this week," added Pivac.

"With one game to go there are some players we need to see out there and put them in the match day 23.

"We've selected a side which we think can get the job done. Clearly that's what we're here for.

"There's an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we're looking forward to seeing out there."

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt), G Davies; Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, L Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:26

    Surely Leicester should be docked points for their salary cap infringements? If it was good enough for Saracens. OK the levels weren't the same but Saracens were straight relegated for it, so some points docked from Leicester would seem fair?

    Also good looking Wales team, and congratulations to both AWJ and Biggar. I fully expect Wales to get an easy BP win.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:25

    Waiting for Italy to call up Parisse.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 15:25

    Massive congratulations to AWJ & Biggar who is captain on his century day and such a nice guy. That's a great bench too would like to see Pivac emptying it all, around 45-55 mins.
    Only criticism is the omission of Bristol's excellent Ioan Lloyd & Scott Williams, both on form & I started them both at 15, 12.
    I hope Wales get the winning bonus pt to make it interesting for the rest of the day.

  • Comment posted by pennionyn, today at 15:24

    If I was Will Rowlands and Alex Cuthbert id be giving Pivac a hiding. Nonesense.

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:22

    Great achievement by both AWJ and Bigs but, as others have said, AWJ should have his accolade when coming on for the last 20.

    Good to see Lake get a start, he has done well off the bench.

    McNicholl shouldn't be anywhere near the 6N's squad let alone starting

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 15:21

    Terrible calls from Pivac. Seems to be dropping all the in form players. We had a chance to win this tournament and now we are fighting not to finish 5th.

    Terrible and he needs to go to give the next guy a chance at the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 15:21

    AWJ's last 6 nations game possibly

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 15:20

    sentiment should not get in the way of progress , the same selectors left Mike Phillips on 99 caps

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 15:18

    Beard has been ineffective compared to Rowlands, and surely it was another opportunity for Ben Carter. Also where are Basham and Morgan.....a lack of pace to the backrow, and hardly a recipe for attacking rugby....selections from Pivac almost as bizarre as Eddie Jones'

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 15:18

    AWJ selected. Crazy, he gets injured again will show what a joke Pivac is.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 15:15

    Out of the blue conspiracy theory for you. AWJ being brought back is a reaction to the tickets not selling out against France, and a concern that a dead rubber against Italy will see the same.

    Now the big wigs at the WRU hope people will turn out to see to see AWJ get his 150th cap and cheer him for that.

    Anyone think there's any merit in the theory, or should I get the tinfoil and make a hat?

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 15:19

      House of pain replied:
      Just to add something to this, there are still plenty of tickets left for the game, and it's pretty early to be announcing the team.

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 15:15

    McNicholl? Oh no.

  • Comment posted by RichardCP, today at 15:14

    Cannot understand why Rowlands is not in the starting 15, he would be preferable Beard who is serial penalty giver. Also shame to see Tompkins on the bench, he was sorely missed last Friday.

    • Reply posted by jkirkpatrick, today at 15:26

      jkirkpatrick replied:
      Because rowlands and jones play the same position. Believe it or not the roles of a 4 and 5 are different in the scrum and lineout.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 15:12

    Alun Wyn Jones, old but gold 👌

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 15:09

    Think just opportunity to give AWJ 150 cap in front of home fans. Yes, I get it Will Rowlands etc, probably make an appearance anyway. Not everyday some one makes 150, lets give him his day in the sun. Injuries stacking up with him, who knows might not get a chance again.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 15:07

    Why bring back AWJ….. lol.

    All eyes to the future 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Daymob, today at 15:06

    Would have preferred AWJ to come on from the bench to have a proper standing ovation. But still 150 is a great achievement as is 100 for Biggar. Well done boys

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 15:05

    Can’t say I’m a fan of the overpaid project players, Halohalo, McNicholl, Anscombe, we’ve got better home grown players

    No wonder it’s £105 per ticket, need that x 10,000 for Anscombes physio and salary whilst out injured

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:04

    Jesus wept. Well done to AWJ, but now the whole build up on Saturday, and probably the whole match, will be yet another hagiography of AWJ's life and loves.

    • Reply posted by U-Thant, today at 15:10

      U-Thant replied:
      If only it was ITV at least the adverts would give us a break... I can see it now, all slo-mos, stirring music & talking heads waxing lyrical about the man then as per the rules of Murphy's law he'll get sent off in the 1st minute.

  • Comment posted by Rugby Mad, today at 15:03

    How we pick the team is a joke, AWJ in, just makes everybody else look like as if they are not good enough. I'm sorry I have defended Pivac on many occasions this I can't. We need a coaching team that can make big calls and select form players, not ones that lets thinks him a run out, he pleases fans. We are heading back to the the 90's and 00's

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 15:11

      Blott replied:
      Like when caps were awarded v Barbarians and dross like Alun Edmunds were capped

      Or Andre Marinos

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured