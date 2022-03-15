Six Nations 2022: Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones reach Wales milestones against Italy

Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar lift the 2021 Triple Crown trophy
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Italy
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:45 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will both reach major milestones in Wales' Six Nations finale against Italy.

Jones, 36, is back from a shoulder injury and will win his 150th Wales cap in his first game since October.

Biggar retains the captaincy and will become the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps for his country.

The 32-year-old follows in the footsteps of Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, George North, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to the side defeated by France 13-9 last Friday.

Johnny McNicholl, Louis Rees-Zammit, Willis Halaholo and Gareth Davies are recalled in the backline, while Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis and last year's Lions captain Jones are the forwards who come in.

Liam Williams, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Tomos Williams, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis and Will Rowlands drop out of the starting side.

Milestone men

Northampton fly-half Biggar will again captain the team and partner scrum-half Gareth Davies, who replaces Tomos Williams, who has a head injury.

Biggar celebrated his 100th international appearance in February's victory against Scotland, with his Wales caps supplemented by three British and Irish Tests.

World-record cap holder Jones starts alongside Ospreys team-mate Adam Beard in the second row as Rowlands drops to the bench.

For the second time in less than a year, the veteran lock has defied medical predictions to make an early return to action.

Last summer he captained the Lions in their Test series against South Africa after swiftly overcoming a shoulder injury.

And after suffering another shoulder problem in Wales' autumn Test against New Zealand five months ago - he required two operations - many forecasts suggested Jones might struggle to play again this season.

But he is back and set to win his 150th Wales cap alongside his 12 Lions Tests, to stretch his world appearance record to 162 internationals.

"Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now," said Pivac.

"We've said with other players reaching 100 appearances what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he's been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps - which no other player has ever done - I think it's fitting for those two to share the day.

"They've played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They've given so much for the game in Wales."

Backline reshuffle

After failing to score a try against France, Pivac has revamped his backline with Scarlets full-back McNicholl replacing Liam Williams.

Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit starts after being left out of the starting side for the last two games as he is preferred to Cuthbert.

There is another new centre partnership with Owen Watkin alongside Halaholo, who is given his first chance of this Six Nations after missing the tournament's start through injury, while Nick Tompkins is named on the bench.

Up front, hooker Lake will make his first start after four replacement appearances and will pack down in a new-look front-row alongside Cardiff prop Lewis and Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas.

The back-row trio of Seb Davies, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau remains the same.

Wales are currently fifth, but can finish third if they pick up a second win to add to the victory against Scotland and defeats by Ireland, England and France.

"We've made a few changes this week," added Pivac.

"With one game to go there are some players we need to see out there and put them in the matchday 23.

"We've selected a side which we think can get the job done. Clearly that's what we're here for.

"There's an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we're looking forward to seeing out there."

Wales: McNicholl; Rees-Zammit, Watkin, Halaholo, Adams; Biggar (capt), G Davies; Thomas, Lake, Lewis, Beard, AW Jones, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, W Jones, L Brown, Rowlands, Moriarty, Hardy, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Comments

Join the conversation

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr Seymour Boddy, today at 15:53

    The two worst rugby sides in Europe.
    What a borefest !

  • Comment posted by carl, today at 15:50

    Cementing a back row there now

    • Reply posted by carl, today at 15:53

      carl replied:
      spot on selection in back row, needs cementing!

  • Comment posted by Col, today at 15:47

    Faletau and Navidi came back from injury and straight into the side, in spite of the good shifts put in by Basham &Co. So what is different about bringing AWJ back, if he's ready to go? After all, he's the best lock Wales have ever had, he's raring to go and age is against him. Surely this is the time to capitalise on his talents, a man who was, until recently, captain of the British Lions.

  • Comment posted by Bigbard, today at 15:45

    I cannot understand this team selection?????

  • Comment posted by mumbojimbo, today at 15:44

    If Pivac is experimenting then why not give Rees-Zammit a run out at 15 or pick Ioan Lloyd there?

  • Comment posted by kevjp, today at 15:40

    That's a poor decision to give AWJ another cap. He's already done it all. I feel gutted for the others who have to stand aside for this. Bit of a joke and not building for the world cup.

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 15:53

      Allanon replied:
      Your assuming AWJ wont be there next year, he still looked the part last summer so we will now see, he doesn't seemed worried about age so neither should anyone else

  • Comment posted by Tredegar Boy, today at 15:39

    If AWJ is part of Pivac's plans for next years World Cup then this selection is fine but if he ain't (and he will be 38 when the WC starts) he shouldn't be anywhere near the squad for this game. Rowland has really stepped up and must be disappointed. Glad to see RZ starting and Sheedy on the bench.

  • Comment posted by barnesy1865, today at 15:35

    Another example of why Italy don't belong in the 6 nations. Wales have rested players and are able play fringe players and try different combinations knowing that the opposition don't pose a realistic threat. Time to take it back to a 5 team tournament with no easy games

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 15:44

      ET replied:
      Not sure about that. There’s always Scotland.

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 15:34

    The title has long gone and it's Italy. Time to try different combos going forward and build depth. Should still be a 5 point win though.

  • Comment posted by billynomates42, today at 15:28

    Shame the wooden spoon still not up for grabs as Wales could finally win something they fully deserve. While the 6 Nations is seen as the pinnacle by some, the World Cup is the real main event and sentimental team selections shouldn't have clouded an embarrassing campaign even further.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:31

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Feel like embarrassing is a word you're familiar with hearing.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:26

    Surely Leicester should be docked points for their salary cap infringements? If it was good enough for Saracens. OK the levels weren't the same but Saracens were straight relegated for it, so some points docked from Leicester would seem fair?

    Also good looking Wales team, and congratulations to both AWJ and Biggar. I fully expect Wales to get an easy BP win.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 15:25

    Waiting for Italy to call up Parisse.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 15:28

      SD replied:
      It's been rumoured!

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 15:25

    Massive congratulations to AWJ & Biggar who is captain on his century day and such a nice guy. That's a great bench too would like to see Pivac emptying it all, around 45-55 mins.
    Only criticism is the omission of Bristol's excellent Ioan Lloyd & Scott Williams, both on form & I started them both at 15, 12.
    I hope Wales get the winning bonus pt to make it interesting for the rest of the day.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 15:28

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Just out of curiosity, how does Wales getting the BP make it interesting for the rest of the day? No offence to any Welsh fans, but they can't win, or get the wooden spoon. So I don't see how this will have any knock on effect to the rest of the games?

  • Comment posted by pennionyn, today at 15:24

    If I was Will Rowlands and Alex Cuthbert id be giving Pivac a hiding. Nonesense.

    • Reply posted by StraightFlush, today at 15:41

      StraightFlush replied:
      Will Rowlands will come on, Cuthbert a little unlucky, but has given a lot of penalties away and should be more space out wide for LRZ against Italy..

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 15:22

    Great achievement by both AWJ and Bigs but, as others have said, AWJ should have his accolade when coming on for the last 20.

    Good to see Lake get a start, he has done well off the bench.

    McNicholl shouldn't be anywhere near the 6N's squad let alone starting

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 15:21

    Terrible calls from Pivac. Seems to be dropping all the in form players. We had a chance to win this tournament and now we are fighting not to finish 5th.

    Terrible and he needs to go to give the next guy a chance at the world cup.

  • Comment posted by Paned o de, today at 15:21

    AWJ's last 6 nations game possibly

    • Reply posted by Caesar99, today at 15:44

      Caesar99 replied:
      No he’ll be aiming for the 2023 World Cup as a swansong so could be one more 6 nations pending injury.

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 15:20

    sentiment should not get in the way of progress , the same selectors left Mike Phillips on 99 caps

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 15:18

    Beard has been ineffective compared to Rowlands, and surely it was another opportunity for Ben Carter. Also where are Basham and Morgan.....a lack of pace to the backrow, and hardly a recipe for attacking rugby....selections from Pivac almost as bizarre as Eddie Jones'

    • Reply posted by Caesar99, today at 15:48

      Caesar99 replied:
      I’m guessing he’s under pressure to get results in order to keep his job which wasn’t the case at Scarlets therefore he’s picking players on size in order to play a defence orientated game like Gatland did.

