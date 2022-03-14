Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ryan was forced off with a head injury after playing just one minute at Twickenham

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Locks James Ryan and Ryan Baird have been ruled out of Ireland's final Six Nations game against Scotland.

Vice-captain Ryan was forced off in the second minute of Ireland's win over England following a head-on-head collision with Charlie Ewels, for which the English forward was sent off.

Having replaced Ryan at Twickenham, Iain Henderson is likely to start alongside Tadhg Beirne this weekend.

Baird is unavailable due to a back injury.

The Leinster pair have been replaced in the squad by their uncapped provincial team-mates Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy.

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have returned to the panel having been released to play in Ulster's United Rugby Championship win over Leinster last Saturday.

Ryan missed Ireland's home win over Italy at the end of February due to an adductor injury with Baird stepping in to the starting line-up in his absence.

Ulster captain Henderson has yet to start a game in this year's tournament but played all-but one minute of Ireland's pulsating win over England.

Andy Farrell's side are still in with a chance of winning the Six Nations but must beat Scotland in Dublin on Saturday afternoon and then hope England upset France in Paris.

Grand Slam hopefuls France have a two-point lead at the top of the standings and therefore know that a victory of any margin will guarantee them their first title since 2010 even if Ireland defeat Scotland.

Ireland squad

Backs: B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), J Carbery (Munster), J Carty (Connacht), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), M Lowry (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster, capt)

Forwards: F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), G Coombes (Munster), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), D Heffernan (Connacht), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), J Loughman (Munster), J McCarthy (Leinster), R Molony (Leinster), P O'Mahony (Munster), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster)