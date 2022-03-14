Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vunipola suffered an ankle injury during Saracens' win over Premiership rivals Leicester

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is expected to be out for up to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

Vunipola, 31, went off injured during Saracens' victory over Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers on 5 March.

A club statement said he will return to action in eight to 10 weeks, meaning he will not be available until the penultimate round of the league season.

Vunipola has started 15 matches for Saracens, who are second in the league and have six games left, this season.

He has won 67 caps for England but has not played in a Test match since appearing as a replacement as the British and Irish Lions were beaten 19-16 by world champions in Cape Town in August to lose the series 2-1.