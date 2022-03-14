Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon said his players are focused on finishing the season "on a high" after an impressive 48-12 Championship win over Nottingham.

Reds were 26-6 up at half-time after two tries by Eoghan Clarke, one by Macauley Cook and a penalty try.

Will Brown, Sean O'Connor, Dan Barnes and Max Argyle completed the rout with second-half tries.

"They're competitive and they also want to finish the season on a high," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"They wanted to get something back, because the last few weeks against Ealing and Pirates they've probably felt they've let themselves down in the second half and they wanted to put in an 80-minute performance, which I think they took big strides in doing."

Jersey are assured of fourth place with a game to play and would need Cornish Pirates to lose their remaining three fixtures in order to jump into the top three.

Despite that, Biljon says the club still has goals for the rest of the campaign.

"Hopefully we can take confidence from today, take that to Coventry and we've got the cup competition we want to do well in, so let's make sure we can keep on building into that.

"Everyone knows we've had injuries throughout the season. We've had a fair few players coming back and we've been able to get them involved, so it's exciting to see the squad coming together through the back end of the season."