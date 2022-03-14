Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Caulfield's try ensured a losing bonus point for Cornish Pirates at Doncaster

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle said he was frustrated after his side lost 22-15 in their top-of-the-table clash at Doncaster Knights.

Pirates trailed 22-7 at the break as they conceded four first-half tries and had Antonio Kiri Kiri and Jack Andrew sin-binned just before the break as Cattle's side were regularly penalised.

Josh Caulfield's second-half try saw Pirates earn a losing bonus point.

"I felt we deserved a little bit more out of that game," Cattle said.

"It was all us second half, it was all them first half barring a sprinkling when we did have the ball and we looked dangerous, but it will come down to that discipline," Cattle added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've got to look at ourselves. There's a lot that we can control there, but in these tight games you're just hoping the big calls go your way."

Pirates conceded 13 penalties to just two from Doncaster, who took a 12th-minute lead when George Edgson was mauled over before Matt Bolwell scored three minutes later to put Pirates 7-5 up.

John Kelly's close-range try put Doncaster back in front before the hosts upped the pressure as a lack of discipline helped Doncaster increase their lead through Thom Smith and Edgson's second try as the visitors went down to 13 men and led 22-7 at the break.

The loss sees third-placed Pirates drop eight points behind Championship leaders Doncaster with two games in hand.

Pirates host Hartpury next week before travelling to second-placed Ealing in the penultimate game of the season.

"I'm immensely proud of this squad. Even in that first half you could see the endeavour," Cattle added.

"We lacked a little bit of accuracy, but we've got three games - it's in our hands, but we've got to go and win that.

"We've got two home games, the crowds are going to be having a massive influence on that. The boys need that support and I think they deserve that."