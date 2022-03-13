Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Lowri Norkett was one of several Wales debutants in Saturday's international friendly against USA Falcons

"Every time I think of rugby, I think of her" - the emotional words of Wales debutant Lowri Norkett.

Against USA Falcons on Saturday, 12 March Lowri proudly wore the same shirt as younger sister Elli, one of rugby's brightest young stars before her life was tragically cut short in a road crash five years ago.

She was just 20-years-old.

Elli had been the youngest player to feature in the 2014 Rugby World Cup and won four senior caps.

Lowri, an international netballer at the time, picked up the oval ball at Elli's memorial match and soon found the same love and passion for the game.

The talent was also there as she has not only represented Pontyclun Falcons and Ospreys, but won a cap for Wales' rugby league side earlier this year.

But Lowri admits representing Wales in union was always the dream.

That dream became a reality when she ran onto the pitch at Parc y Scarlets in Wales women's Six Nations warm-up game against an American side comprising mainly players who play in England's Premier 15s.

"I think from when I first started playing rugby and losing Elli, this was always my ambition," Lowri told BBC Sport Wales.

"It was amazing to get my rugby league cap but in terms of for Elli, I think this has been the most amazing thing.

"I can't put it into words.

"I just hope I'm even a quarter of the player she was, and I hope I can live in her footsteps and carry on the Norkett name."

Lowri added it had been a long journey to get to this point.

"I worked very hard for this, I'm new to the game and just putting it [the jersey] on today, I just wanted to get on the pitch and show what I could do."

The occasion was made even more special by the presence of her family among the Llanelli crowd.

"My mum just hugged me tight... and having my 87-year-old grandad here, it couldn't be more amazing," Lowri said.

She is now hopeful of gaining a place in Ioan Cunningham's Six Nations squad, with Wales beginning their tournament in Ireland on 26 March.

"My competition are amazing players. Ever since I came into camp, they're always there to give me a helping hand, go over moves, put the extras in behind the scenes, they've been outstanding.

"To even get on and get some game time today, I'll be forever grateful."