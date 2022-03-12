Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France will chase their first Six Nations Grand Slam and title since 2010 against England on the final weekend, with Ireland also able to win the championship.

Andy Farrell's side host Scotland at 16:45 GMT on Saturday, 19 March, before Les Bleus play England in Paris at 20:00 GMT.

If France win, they will remain unbeaten in the tournament and claim the Grand Slam. If they fail to win, it becomes more complicated.

Four points are awarded for a win, two for a draw and there are bonus points on offer for scoring four or more tries or losing by seven points or fewer.

Ireland could take the title if they draw against Scotland and France lose to England or if they beat Scotland and France lose to England or draw without a bonus point.

If Ireland beat Scotland with a bonus point, France must win to take the title.

In the unlikely scenario that Ireland lose to Scotland but claim both a four-try bonus point and a losing bonus point, they would need France to lose to England or draw without a bonus point to give them a chance at taking the title on points difference.

England, Scotland and Wales battle to avoid fifth

After England's title hopes were ended by defeat to Ireland, Eddie Jones' side will be battling to avoid a second successive fifth-place finish in the championship.

One scenario that would give that result is if England fail to secure any bonus points in a defeat to France, Scotland do get a bonus point, win or draw against Ireland and Wales claim a bonus-point win at home to Italy in the first game of the day (14:15 GMT).

Like England, Scotland and Wales can finish as high as third and as low as fifth.

The win and two bonus points Wayne Pivac's side have already earned in the tournament mean they avoid a fight for the wooden spoon with Italy, who are guaranteed to finish last for the seventh year in a row.