Six Nations 2022: Italy 22-33 Scotland - visitors bounce back with disjointed win

By Tom English

Sam Johnson scored Scotland's opening try
Sam Johnson scored Scotland's opening points as they crossed three times in the first half
Guinness Six Nations
Italy (10) 22
Tries: Braley, Capuozzo 2 Cons: Garbisi 2 Pen: Garbisi
Scotland (19) 33
Tries: Johnson, Harris 2, Graham, Hogg Cons: Russell 4

Scotland recovered from successive Six Nations defeats by overcoming Italy with a disjointed bonus-point victory in Rome.

The visitors rallied from a sluggish start to open a nine-point half-time lead with two Chris Harris tries - either side of Callum Braley's Italy counter - after Sam Johnson crossed.

Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg extended the advantage, but Scotland's defending was lax in an untidy performance and Ange Capuozzo provided home consolation by scoring twice in the closing stages.

Scotland's second win in four matches moves them up to fourth in the standings, while Italy remain bottom after a 36th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

Gregor Townsend's men complete their campaign against Ireland in Dublin next Saturday, while Italy are away to Wales.

Both of these teams came into this feeling sore about their plight; Italy because of their mammoth seven-year run without a win - when oh when will their torment end? - and Scotland because of a championship that promised much in the wake of their victory over England on the opening day but has fizzled out since.

Nobody could have mistaken this for a high-class Test between two of the tournament's heavies, but it was frenetic and fun. Madcap at times.

The bad news for Italy is that this is another defeat to pile on top of all the others. The good news is Italy never caved in, finished on the front foot, scored a try in that period and might have had more. There were positives for them.

Scotland scored a handful of tries without ever suggesting they have now hit on something that might trouble Ireland in the final game of the championship.

They did some lovely things, but did some other things that allowed Italy to score more points than they had managed in their previous three games combined.

Paolo Garbisi's penalty opened the scoring before a nervy Scotland settled and struck back midway through the half.

Their first try had its origins with clever work from Graham, the wing drawing in the Italian defenders before opening up the space that George Turner galloped into.

The hooker bounced Braley and raced on. Ali Price, winning his 50th cap, took it further into Italy territory. After the recycle, Finn Russell floated a huge skip pass out to Johnson who dashed over in the corner.

Price sped into space again soon after. That was a frantic spell. Russell, trying another one of his specialities, got intercepted. Then Italy, looking dangerous, got intercepted themselves.

That was when Price motored away. He found Kyle Steyn down the left. Steyn kept his cool as four Italians moved towards him. He had a look, saw Harris running free infield and kicked it into the space in front of him. Harris had an easy finish. Russell converted; 12-3 Scotland.

Italy's defence was awful, but it would have been heartening for Townsend to see some clinical stuff from his team after witnessing a few butchered chances against France.

He also saw an Italian try, which would have brought certain flashbacks from a fortnight ago. The hosts attacked off a scrum through Braley and then Pierre Bruno.

The wing looked like he was going to get dumped into touch by Stuart Hogg but, in the manner of Cyril Baille at Murrayfield, he got his offload away in the right-hand corner to his scrum-half, who scored. Garbisi made it 12-10.

From there, Scotland set about winning the game. Not fluent Scotland. Far from it. Too good for Italy, but disjointed and too rickety by far.

Their good moments were very good. They executed a simple move off the back of a scrum and Harris crashed over just before the break. After the interval, after suffocating the Italians though the phases, Russell's lovely ball to Graham saw the wing step and dart through for a try that he richly deserved. That was the bonus-point score.

They scored again when Price scampered away and linked with Hogg on 61 minutes. From there, the Scots declared and fell asleep.

Italy brought on Capuozzo for his debut and he looked a real prospect. With a dozen minutes left, he finished a fine Italian move. Scotland had become too narrow down the left and Edoardo Padovani teed up Capuozzo to go over in the corner. A 16-point game.

And then it narrowed again. A now dominant Italian pack, led tremendously by Federico Ruzza, battered Scotland back into their own terrain. The visitors looked jaded.

Quick ball and a brilliant finish from Capuozzo, steeping inside Steyn, and it was an 11-point game. It was the least the Azzurri deserved. Three tries on the day and it could have been more.

They were by far the better team in the last 20. Small comfort, for sure, but they'll take it. Scotland got the win and the bonus point they came for, but the performance? Nowhere close to good enough.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist; Watson, Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Hastings, Tuipulotu.

