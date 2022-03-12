Six Nations 2022: Italy 22-33 Scotland - visitors bounce back with disjointed win

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico

Guinness Six Nations
Italy (10) 22
Tries: Braley, Capuozzo 2 Cons: Garbisi 2 Pen: Garbisi
Scotland (19) 33
Tries: Johnson, Harris 2, Graham, Hogg Cons: Russell 4

Scotland recovered from successive Six Nations defeats by overcoming Italy with a disjointed bonus-point victory in Rome.

The visitors rallied from a sluggish start to open a nine-point half-time lead with two Chris Harris tries - either side of Callum Braley's Italy counter - after Sam Johnson crossed.

Darcy Graham and Stuart Hogg extended the advantage, but Scotland's defending was lax in an untidy performance and Ange Capuozzo provided home consolation by scoring twice in the closing stages.

Scotland's second win in four matches moves them up to fourth in the standings, while Italy remain bottom after a 36th consecutive Six Nations defeat.

Gregor Townsend's men complete their campaign against Ireland in Dublin next Saturday, while Italy are away to Wales.

Both of these teams came into this feeling sore about their plight; Italy because of their mammoth seven-year run without a win - when oh when will their torment end? - and Scotland because of a championship that promised much in the wake of their victory over England on the opening day but has fizzled out since.

Nobody could have mistaken this for a high-class Test between two of the tournament's heavies, but it was frenetic and fun. Madcap at times.

The bad news for Italy is that this is another defeat to pile on top of all the others. The good news is Italy never caved in, finished on the front foot, scored two tries in that period and might have had more. There were positives for them.

Scotland scored a handful of tries without ever suggesting they have now hit on something that might trouble Ireland in the final game of the championship.

They did some lovely things, but did some other things that allowed Italy to score more points than they had managed in their previous three games combined.

Paolo Garbisi's penalty opened the scoring before a nervy Scotland settled and struck back midway through the half.

Their first try had its origins with clever work from Graham, the wing drawing in the Italian defenders before opening up the space that George Turner galloped into.

The hooker bounced Braley and raced on. Ali Price, winning his 50th cap, took it further into Italy territory. After the recycle, Finn Russell floated a huge skip pass out to Johnson who dashed over in the corner.

Price sped into space again soon after. That was a frantic spell. Russell, trying another one of his specialities, got intercepted. Then Italy, looking dangerous, got intercepted themselves.

That was when Price motored away and found Kyle Steyn down the left. Steyn kept his cool as four Italians moved towards him. He had a look, saw Harris running free infield and kicked it into the space in front of him to give the centre an easy finish. Russell converted; 12-3 Scotland.

Italy's defence was awful, but it would have been heartening for Townsend to see some clinical stuff from his team after witnessing a few butchered chances against France.

He also saw an Italian try, which would have brought certain flashbacks from a fortnight ago. The hosts attacked off a scrum through Braley and then Pierre Bruno.

The wing looked like he was going to get dumped into touch by Stuart Hogg but, in the manner of Cyril Baille at Murrayfield, he got his offload away in the right-hand corner to his scrum-half, who scored. Garbisi made it 12-10.

Debutant Ange Capuozzo crossed twice for Italy's first second-half points of the tournament
From there, Scotland set about winning the game. Not fluent Scotland. Far from it. Too good for Italy, but disjointed and too rickety by far.

Their good moments were very good. They executed a simple move off the back of a scrum and Harris crashed over just before the break. After the interval, after suffocating the Italians though the phases, Russell's lovely ball to Graham saw the wing step and dart through for a try that he richly deserved. That was the bonus-point score.

They scored again when Price scampered away and linked with Hogg on 61 minutes. From there, the Scots declared and fell asleep.

Italy brought on Capuozzo for his debut and he looked a real prospect. With a dozen minutes left, he finished a fine Italian move. Scotland had become too narrow down the left and Edoardo Padovani teed up Capuozzo to go over in the corner. A 16-point game.

And then it narrowed again. A now dominant Italian pack, led tremendously by lock Federico Ruzza, battered Scotland back into their own terrain. The visitors looked jaded.

Quick ball and a brilliant finish from Capuozzo, stepping inside Steyn, and it was an 11-point game. It was the least the Azzurri deserved. Three tries on the day and it could have been more.

They were by far the better team in the last 20. Small comfort, for sure, but they'll take it. Scotland got the win and the bonus point they came for, but the performance? Nowhere close to good enough.

Italy: Padovani; Bruno, Brex, Marin, Ioane; Garbisi, Braley; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ceccarelli, Cannone, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Lamaro, Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Nemer, Zilocchi, Sisi, Zuliani, Fusco, Zanon, Capuozzo.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Darge, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Hastings, Tuipulotu.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:39

    Well played Italy. Today they showed they can compete in the 6 Nations and play some decent rugby.

    Scotland did deserve the win and were the better of the two teams but I'm just glad I saw a competitive game...

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 17:07

      cjb replied:
      Apart from a good weekend in a fine city - there’s nothing Italy bring to the 6N

      Needs promotion / relegation.

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 16:39

    Italy put up a great fight. Big improvements from them.
    Graham continues to shine, and glad Hogg seemed to be enjoying himself out there. Overall a good game.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 16:49

    Ewels, you plonker. That's the end of this game then.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 16:52

      U172022112003 replied:
      So why wasn't Bairds against Italy a red?

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:39

    A win is a win. And with a BP some well taken tries. But nervy. Ireland next week 🤪

  • Comment posted by greg, today at 16:57

    I am saddened by Scotlands performance today.. Finn Russell shows littke desire again Scotland .. too many simple errors,.. I fear we will lose at least 40 points next week in Dublin

  • Comment posted by pyro, today at 16:55

    What was to be gained by bringing on Vellacott and Hastings 4 minutes from full-time? Certainly Russell had done nothing to warrant be kept on beyond 60 minutes.

    • Reply posted by Murrayfield, today at 17:02

      Murrayfield replied:
      Caps

  • Comment posted by ljs, today at 16:44

    Great game from both sides.

    They all remembered the rugby supporters

    buy GOOD MONEY TO SEE TRIES !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,

    NOT forwards groveling in the mud or carthorses preening themselves.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:05

    Gregor T and Wayne P have used superb tactics sadly we are witnessing skullduggery elsewhere that has been rightly penalised. Well played Scotland.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 16:54

    Oh well. That's the end of the rugby weekend.

    • Reply posted by ricky53, today at 16:56

      ricky53 replied:
      Bye then.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 16:51

    Never mind, an English Red Card after 82 seconds. The Ref in Rome managed to keep his in his pocket. I thought he had a good game.

    • Reply posted by ricky53, today at 16:55

      ricky53 replied:
      So you don’t think a skull hitting the side of the jaw is a red card? Borderline assault

  • Comment posted by Dry Bones, today at 16:50

    Scotland were too casual today and against Wales, although I can give them a bye for the France game. With a bit of focus, Wales was winnable and a big win would have been achieved today. Can’t afford to be so careless against the Irish.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 16:53

      cjb replied:
      Your really are clutching at straws

      On the other hand, we could easily have lost to England and today was touch and go, barring 2 howlers from the ref that went our way

  • Comment posted by Robert Fletcher, today at 16:44

    Well playedPrice on your 50th cap
    You have a very good understudy
    Couldn’t understand the kicking game and Russell not up to his mercurial standard!!

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 17:06

    Chin up Scotland, it could be worse... you could be the England team! (from an England supporter)

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 17:08

      Deergut replied:
      Ditch Swing Low and start "Red, red wine"

  • Comment posted by Lancashire Dragon, today at 17:04

    I thought it was a good, evenly balanced game, ruined by a period of aimless kicking. Some great handing moves by both sides., but eventually the best side wo through? At last an Italian side worthy of their status as a Six Nations team. Adirian Crowley should be proud of his boys, FORZA ITALIEN

  • Comment posted by papabilly, today at 16:44

    Can't the BBC afford a decent rugby reporter! Tom English a jack of all trades but master of none!

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 17:02

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      sums up all of the BBC's reporters and pundits for that matter... The license fee is worth every penny 🤣

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 17:09

    Italy showed some grit and determination. Got some decent players. Scotland again showing the art of underachieving

  • Comment posted by PassTheParcel, today at 16:59

    Italy do tend to lower the standards in this tournament, the Italy games are almost treated like a Friday afternoon wind down, and quite often teams don't bring their A-Game onto the pitch against Italy.

    • Reply posted by Deergut, today at 17:04

      Deergut replied:
      Ewels just lowered the standard after just 82 seconds at Twickenham.....crowd booing Irish kicks too.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 16:56

    England Ireland , games over after 82 seconds. Under current rules refs have no choice, but as a sporting competition games over. Fans, players & sponsors deserve better.
    Needs to bring in orange card as is being tested, player is off for the rest of the game but can be replaced after 10-20 minutes penalty served.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:58

      SD replied:
      Yep. Correct decision but not intentional. Game over unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 16:46

    We took our foot off the gas last 20 mins. Unprofessional but let’s not get too defeatist. Had we not switched off it would have been about 40-10.

  • Comment posted by Ken, today at 16:40

    Finn seems disinterested at times.

    • Reply posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 16:42

      AP Macoys Crisps replied:
      That’s because he is all about himself.

