Six Nations: England whip up Twickenham whirlwind despite defeat by Ireland

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Pity the late-comers.

If any of the 81,500-odd strong crowd missed the train or picked up a puncture en route to Twickenham, they would have wondered what they stumbled into early in the second half.

A chasing Maro Itoje scragged Hugo Keenan and pints were spilled in delight. A scrum wheeled and bellows of celebration swept down from the top tier. Ireland wing Andrew Conway was shunted over the touchline and you would have thought Marcus Smith had dived over the tryline.

Everything was amplified. Every inch of territory magnified, every phase loaded with meaning. Twickenham, usually slow to stir, was a frothing, frenzied cauldron. Reserve and perspective was kicked to the curb. Blood was up, and players and fans alike sniffed the extraordinary.

Amid the sound and fury, there would be no reason to count off the players. England were level on the scoreboard and matching Ireland on the pitch. The gap left by their missing man was absent itself.

But it was Charlie Ewels' second-minute red card that conjured that fever-dream atmosphere.

Plenty were yet to make their seats for his dismissal. With the clock stopped at 82 seconds and trays of plastic pints still being ferried up the aisles, French referee Mathieu Raynal turned his eyes screenwards.

The midfield collision looked bad on first viewing and, whatever angle the TMO offered, it didn't get any better. Ewels, upright into the tackle, put himself and James Ryan at risk of injury and his team at risk of a red. The two second rows' heads bashed together and the red card duly, correctly popped out of Raynal's pocket.

Twickenham howled its disapproval. The contest was ruined inside two minutes. A yardstick to measure England's progress hopelessly skewed.

Those fears appeared founded at first. Johnny Sexton booted the first points from the subsequent penalty. James Lowe raced in for the first try on six minutes. Caelan Doris flattened brave Harry Randall on his way into the corner on 12 minutes.

Had that Doris score stood, Ireland would have been 13-0 ahead with a conversion to come and perhaps already over the horizon.

But Raynal, whose early call placed him under fearsome scrutiny for the rest of the match, ruled Itoje, immense throughout, had timed a dive through a ruck just right to force Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park to knock-on in the build-up.

England reprieved. And they continued to wriggle off the hook. Tadhg Beirne forced an offload with the line beckoning. A line-out throw, five out from England's line, flew over the back. Doris threw a pass behind Conor Murray as he bore down on full-back Freddie Steward.

But Ireland's inaccuracy was not even half the story.

Instead the thrill was England's players shredding the script that came stapled to Ewels' red card.

They raged against the snuffing out of their slender Six Nations hopes. They watched Tom Curry and Kyle Sinckler hobble out the fray and still their belief held.

Courtney Lawes and Tadhg Beirne
England had won 22 of their previous 25 home Six Nations games before Ireland's win

They fell back on their few remaining advantages. Ireland's scrum was sent into a tailspin time and again. They played the percentages. They kicked long and high to keep the green tide at bay for as long as possible.

And, when neither was an option, they defended ferociously. There was one instance that summed up the commitment. In the shadow of his own posts, Ellis Genge dumped Josh van der Flier flat on his back before Sam Simmonds threw himself under the wheels of a rumbling Tadhg Furlong to send the Ireland prop sprawling.

The crowd fed off every act of bravery. The players fed off every decibel. And for a heady 20 minutes or so, together they whipped up a whirlwind that seemed like it might just carry them to the most improbable of wins.

It wasn't to be. Ireland rode the storm and, as was always more likely, England blew themselves out.

But on the final whistle, as the two sets of players shared embraces and notes on a surreal, scintillating contest, both knew the 32-15 scoreline wasn't the headline.

"It was a crazy old game," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell afterwards. "If you paid good money for that at the stadium, I'm sure you would be happy."

England certainly were.

Coach Eddie Jones called it "a foundation game for us".

Captain Courtney Lawes said it set a "benchmark" in terms of energy and belief.

Hooker Jamie George went further. "This sounds ridiculous but it's one of the proudest days I've had in an England shirt," he said.

"I feel quite emotional from this game and the feedback we had from the crowd.

"To play like that with 14 men for 78 minutes against an Ireland team respected as one of the best in the world takes some doing and I'm proud to be part of the group."

This new-look England have gone to various places to forge bonds over the past few months; paddle-boarding in Jersey, cider farms in Bristol, sea swimming in Brighton.

But the depths they went for each other in adversity against Ireland will have been the most effective team-building exercise of all.

Next weekend, France will test those bonds. However England, stung by defeat and stronger in spirit, will test France too.

  • Comment posted by conversely, at 23:03 12 Mar

    How good was genge. Never seen furlong beaten so badly in the scrum

    • Reply posted by Bangorian, at 23:49 12 Mar

      Bangorian replied:
      Disagree. Genge was hinging and, at one point, was somersaulted out of the scrum. England definitely won the scrums but it wasn't on that side. Sinckler took Healy to the cleaners and George is a much more powerful scrummager than Sheehan. If Porter and Kelleher were both fit, the 4-0 try count would have been a lot more.

  • Comment posted by kraken, at 23:47 12 Mar

    I think the 14 Englishmen threw EdJones game plan out of the window, and played it off the cuff, which was extremely good. Well done to the 14 men

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 00:30

    I predicted yesterday after all the talk about aggressive physicality that England were going to risk a red card, and so it proved. But it didn't spoil the game as a spectacle at least.
    Also, I hope EJ and the team agree with most of the rest of us the Courtney Lawes is as good a 2nd row as we have in the country, and he should play there permanently.

    • Reply posted by Sensible_Person, today at 00:53

      Sensible_Person replied:
      Risk of hyperbole here, but I agree with the Lawes comment a million percent. He was immense today, once he moved to second row we absolutely destroyed their scrum. He's an OK back row but an outstanding lock.

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, at 22:52 12 Mar

    Jones seems to have been playing foundation games for a very long time now....when are we going to get a coach in to take us beyond that?

    • Reply posted by Alice, at 22:54 12 Mar

      Alice replied:
      His name is Rassie and he is coming soon.

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, at 22:44 12 Mar

    Sure.... England should be proud of the effort & resolve in the face of adversity, but they still never looked like they would score a try (and there were a few times when the lack of a 2nd row should not have made a difference). Their attacking has been really poor for this entire 6 nations. Smith looks OK at 10 but there's just nothing beyond him.

    • Reply posted by AndyB1974, today at 06:34

      AndyB1974 replied:
      Spot on. They fronted up massively but no variety in attack. Two tries in three games against the home nations says it all. All Randall is doing is clearing the ball. Same against wales, makes it frantic and lateral. Powerful pack but lacking nous, skill set and a 9 that can bring them in to the game.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 23:01 12 Mar

    Shame about the red card so early. I felt this game would be a good barometer of where we are against a good Ireland side. Sadly today didn't allow for that (rightly so under the rules). England were very spirited. Ireland were poor and could have finished England sooner if not for so many foolish errors. Eng were always gonna struggle to get to the end with 14 men for so long against class opp

  • Comment posted by SawyerBean, at 23:56 12 Mar

    I'm astonished by a number of the comments on here. Every player in the 6 nations knows the "new" rules and each knows the chance of being carded for this type of tackle. If a 2nd row of International standard can't adapt then more fool him. After the red card England excelled in attitude and commitment and I hope Eddie looks at that and it drives his next selection.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, at 23:06 12 Mar

    RED CARDS
    Would be better if the player doing the assault to the head was more penalised and his team less so.

    I suggest the team goes a player down for 20 mins and can then bring on a sub and the offending player gets a straight 12 week ban with no mitigation considered.

    • Reply posted by db, at 23:13 12 Mar

      db replied:
      12 week ban? Players would be afraid to tackle. I agree with your first bit but surely the length of the ban should be looked at on an individual level if it would be upto 12 weeks.

  • Comment posted by Harry , today at 04:32

    Funny to read that the red card decision was bad because it ruined the match.

  • Comment posted by Sensible_Person, today at 01:01

    It does sound strange to say it but that was by far England's best performance of the tournament. A lot of talk about the defensive show and Itoje and Lawes in particular were epic, but when we moved the ball we moved it fast, Ireland were rattled at times.

    This team will kick on from here. Sadly won't silence the trolls, who have nothing better to do. But for any rugby fan it'll be fun to watch.

  • Comment posted by slotsyboy, today at 00:05

    We should all now expect every accidental clash of heads to be a red card?

    • Reply posted by Snowwie, today at 00:08

      Snowwie replied:
      I do not believe it was accidental. He led with his head in the tackle. He could see where his head was going as he was facing the front. According to the rules (which I do believe are soft), that is a straight red.

  • Comment posted by swplayer, at 23:47 12 Mar

    Not unusual for second rowers to wrap in the tackle and unfortunately in this instance a clash of heads - easily seen yellow.

    But if your going to sanction immediate red then plenty of yellows for persistent infringement at the scrum.

    Playing with 14 all game was always going to be a Ireland win, but impressive to see it took till the 78 minute to actually win it.

  • Comment posted by Lambo, today at 03:11

    My old PE teacher must be turning in his grave, if you can't get basics right you will always struggle. England with all their resources should always be in any match, but sadly all to often they are not. For over 50 years now that I've watched rugby New Zealand have always turned up, and how many do they have to pick from? Lads concentrate on the basics a bit more and not the dodgy hair styles.

  • Comment posted by geranium, at 22:51 12 Mar

    “Inexperience cost us”
    Another gem from Eddie Jones. What next, they don’t play enough or perhaps they play too much? If he put less pressure on players they might keep their self control and England might have kept all fifteen on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 00:09

      slotsyboy replied:
      Yeah Ewels has only got 25 caps. God help us if he gets another 25!

  • Comment posted by Spiketcat, today at 06:28

    Very Good game, shame about the red card, though justified, the thing this article and I feel many people are missing is that there is a distinct chance of England ending up 5th again this year, If they lose to France, and Wales (as they should really) beat Italy, then that would be the case. Not exactly the situation England would want to be in a year to go to the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by sideshowbob, today at 06:27

    4 tries to nil, it was a thumping

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 06:21

    hilarious article.

  • Comment posted by Fordman, today at 01:53

    At one point today, I thought Ireland were going to be Genged into submission. They held on and finished well

  • Comment posted by Ologist, at 22:57 12 Mar

    4 try’s to nothing , a record defeat and all I’m reading on BBC England is how great their team are??? Am I missing something?

    • Reply posted by 30inchcollar, at 23:01 12 Mar

      30inchcollar replied:
      Probably. I suspect you miss quite a lot

  • Comment posted by egret, today at 06:33

    Just read the BBC's articles. Was it just England playing this match? I had it in mind that Ireland was also playing.

