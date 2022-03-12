Six Nations: England whip up Twickenham whirlwind despite defeat by Ireland

By Mike HensonBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments44

Pity the late-comers.

If any of the 81,500-odd strong crowd missed the train or picked up a puncture en route to Twickenham, they would have wondered what they stumbled into early in the second half.

A chasing Maro Itoje scragged Hugo Keenan and pints were spilled in delight. A scrum wheeled and bellows of celebration swept down from the top tier. Ireland wing Andrew Conway was shunted over the touchline and you would have thought Marcus Smith had dived over the tryline.

Everything was amplified. Every inch of territory magnified, every phase loaded with meaning. Twickenham, usually slow to stir, was a frothing, frenzied cauldron. Reserve and perspective was kicked to the curb. Blood was up, and players and fans alike sniffed the extraordinary.

Amid the sound and fury, there would be no reason to count off the players. England were level on the scoreboard and matching Ireland on the pitch. The gap left by their missing man was absent itself.

But it was Charlie Ewels' second-minute red card that conjured that fever-dream atmosphere.

Plenty were yet to make their seats for his dismissal. With the clock stopped at 82 seconds and trays of plastic pints still being ferried up the aisles, French referee Mathieu Raynal turned his eyes screenwards.

The midfield collision looked bad on first viewing and, whatever angle the TMO offered, it didn't get any better. Ewels, upright into the tackle, put himself and James Ryan at risk of injury and his team at risk of a red. The two second rows' heads bashed together and the red card duly, correctly popped out of Raynal's pocket.

Twickenham howled its disapproval. The contest was ruined inside two minutes. A yardstick to measure England's progress hopelessly skewed.

Those fears appeared founded at first. Johnny Sexton booted the first points from the subsequent penalty. James Lowe raced in for the first try on six minutes. Caelan Doris flattened brave Harry Randall on his way into the corner on 12 minutes.

Had that Doris score stood, Ireland would have been 13-0 ahead with a conversion to come and perhaps already over the horizon.

But Raynal, whose early call placed him under fearsome scrutiny for the rest of the match, ruled Itoje, immense throughout, had timed a dive through a ruck just right to force Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park to knock-on in the build-up.

England reprieved. And they continued to wriggle off the hook. Tadhg Beirne forced an offload with the line beckoning. A line-out throw, five out from England's line, flew over the back. Doris threw a pass behind Conor Murray as he bore down on full-back Freddie Steward.

But Ireland's inaccuracy was not even half the story.

Instead the thrill was England's players shredding the script that came stapled to Ewels' red card.

They raged against the snuffing out of their slender Six Nations hopes. They watched Tom Curry and Kyle Sinckler hobble out the fray and still their belief held.

Courtney Lawes and Tadhg Beirne
England had won 22 of their previous 25 home Six Nations games before Ireland's win

They fell back on their few remaining advantages. Ireland's scrum was sent into a tailspin time and again. They played the percentages. They kicked long and high to keep the green tide at bay for as long as possible.

And, when neither was an option, they defended ferociously. There was one instance that summed up the commitment. In the shadow of his own posts, Ellis Genge dumped Josh van der Flier flat on his back before Sam Simmonds threw himself under the wheels of a rumbling Tadhg Furlong to send the Ireland prop sprawling.

The crowd fed off every act of bravery. The players fed off every decibel. And for a heady 20 minutes or so, together they whipped up a whirlwind that seemed like it might just carry them to the most improbable of wins.

It wasn't to be. Ireland rode the storm and, as was always more likely, England blew themselves out.

But on the final whistle, as the two sets of players shared embraces and notes on a surreal, scintillating contest, both knew the 32-15 scoreline wasn't the headline.

"It was a crazy old game," said Ireland coach Andy Farrell afterwards. "If you paid good money for that at the stadium, I'm sure you would be happy."

England certainly were.

Coach Eddie Jones called it "a foundation game for us".

Captain Courtney Lawes said it set a "benchmark" in terms of energy and belief.

Hooker Jamie George went further. "This sounds ridiculous but it's one of the proudest days I've had in an England shirt," he said.

"I feel quite emotional from this game and the feedback we had from the crowd.

"To play like that with 14 men for 78 minutes against an Ireland team respected as one of the best in the world takes some doing and I'm proud to be part of the group."

This new-look England have gone to various places to forge bonds over the past few months; paddle-boarding in Jersey, cider farms in Bristol, sea swimming in Brighton.

But the depths they went for each other in adversity against Ireland will have been the most effective team-building exercise of all.

Next weekend, France will test those bonds. However England, stung by defeat and stronger in spirit, will test France too.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 23:27

    Sorry but Jones has to go. End of. We constantly makes stupid individual errors or gift our opponents easy points match after match and there seems to be no game plan or willingness to win. Just happy to be 2nd best and have a good time. It simply isn't good enough or acceptable. People saying we shouldn't get rid of Jones because the World Cup is nearby: they didn't stop Erasmus and South Africa

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 23:19

    Record books will show this was one of heaviest ever england home defeats in 6 nations. Im sure no one thought that when eddie jones was appointed 6 years ago england fans would be celebrating a 17 point home defeat! Just where exactly are England going under Jones? Theres a very real prospect of a 5th place 6 nations finish for two seasons in a row. England fans should be worried not celebrating

    • Reply posted by Bruce, today at 23:31

      Bruce replied:
      Leigh, bringer of joy.

  • Comment posted by tv, today at 23:16

    What a truly awful piece of refereeing. In addition to the rules being dire, the referee then showed absolutely zero understanding of how the game is really played. Dreadful french officiating ruined what should have been a good contest.

    • Reply posted by Donal, today at 23:24

      Donal replied:
      Donal
      Yes, he was appalling. He allowed persistent shielding of Itoje at the lineout and early drive by England at the scrums.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 23:06

    RED CARDS
    Would be better if the player doing the assault to the head was more penalised and his team less so.

    I suggest the team goes a player down for 20 mins and can then bring on a sub and the offending player gets a straight 12 week ban with no mitigation considered.

    • Reply posted by db, today at 23:13

      db replied:
      12 week ban? Players would be afraid to tackle. I agree with your first bit but surely the length of the ban should be looked at on an individual level if it would be upto 12 weeks.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 23:05

    A team down to 14 men have nothing to lose. England gave it everything but even with poor execution it simply was not enough. Disappointing to hear the crowd booing when Sexton took the first penalty. I expect better from the Twickenham crowd.

  • Comment posted by conversely, today at 23:03

    How good was genge. Never seen furlong beaten so badly in the scrum

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 23:01

    Shame about the red card so early. I felt this game would be a good barometer of where we are against a good Ireland side. Sadly today didn't allow for that (rightly so under the rules). England were very spirited. Ireland were poor and could have finished England sooner if not for so many foolish errors. Eng were always gonna struggle to get to the end with 14 men for so long against class opp

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 22:58

    Bring Georgia up, make it the 7 Nations with straight promotion and relegation!? No one gets ‘kicked out’, if you finish below Georgia (or Romania the following year) then you go down, and deserve to!?

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 22:57

    4 try’s to nothing , a record defeat and all I’m reading on BBC England is how great their team are??? Am I missing something?

    • Reply posted by 30inchcollar, today at 23:01

      30inchcollar replied:
      Probably. I suspect you miss quite a lot

  • Comment posted by oneric, today at 22:53

    England resorting to foul play within 2 minutes.
    Pleased they finally got pulled up on it.
    Deserved red card . Filthy team.

    • Reply posted by 30inchcollar, today at 23:04

      30inchcollar replied:
      I empathise. Never fun to realise your supposed golden generation can barely squeeze out a win even with an extra man, but look, the lads on the pitch don’t have any hard feelings- you should follow their example

  • Comment posted by pedro, today at 22:52

    v well balanced report..what a shame the game ruined by the red card..correctly given under the rules but you have to question if there was any intentional malice.was it enough to ruin the contest..Eng pack was immense and it would be hard to see anything other than an Eng win if 15 v 15…..Ireland will be concerned that their pack was made to look so 2nd rate..maybe Eng do have a chance v France

    • Reply posted by welshwizard, today at 23:04

      welshwizard replied:
      We’ll it was enough to ruin Ryan’s day. Of course it wasn’t intentional just completely stupid. Also probably the only thing the referee got completely right all game. Totally conned by England scrum

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 22:52

    Jones seems to have been playing foundation games for a very long time now....when are we going to get a coach in to take us beyond that?

    • Reply posted by Alice, today at 22:54

      Alice replied:
      His name is Rassie and he is coming soon.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Green, today at 22:51

    What script was this they lost. Ref gave them penalties as they deliberately wheeled the scrum. England celebrated scrum penalties. Scrum penalties don't win matches! Near hysteria from Genge. Look in the paper!

  • Comment posted by geranium, today at 22:51

    “Inexperience cost us”
    Another gem from Eddie Jones. What next, they don’t play enough or perhaps they play too much? If he put less pressure on players they might keep their self control and England might have kept all fifteen on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 22:48

    I don't mind playing with 14, but we keep coming up against 16, and one of them always has a whistle.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 22:54

      mike replied:
      Are you for real? I lost count of the amount of penalties awarded to England.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:48

    8 comments?
    Tells you just how poor England were today.

  • Comment posted by fame, today at 22:47

    Ireland are kings today!

  • Comment posted by DVM, today at 22:47

    While Jones is in charge England will not win any trophys, we need a coach who really encourages attacking rugby and who has the guts to play with adventure, not keep kicking penalties when we should be going for 7 points. Today at number 8 we had one of the stongest 8s in england who scores tries for fun from 5-8 metres out but did we kick to the corner and have a go? NO!

  • Comment posted by airforcedad, today at 22:44

    Sure.... England should be proud of the effort & resolve in the face of adversity, but they still never looked like they would score a try (and there were a few times when the lack of a 2nd row should not have made a difference). Their attacking has been really poor for this entire 6 nations. Smith looks OK at 10 but there's just nothing beyond him.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 22:44

    England and especially Jones are a busted flush

    • Reply posted by Alice, today at 22:46

      Alice replied:
      Rassie is the answer.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

More from the Six Nations