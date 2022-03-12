Six Nations 2022: Ireland see off brave 14-man England
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland
|England (9) 15
|Pens: Smith 5
|Ireland (15) 32
|Tries: Lowe, Keenan, Conan, Bealham Con: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton 2
Ireland kept their hopes of a Six Nations title alive as they finally saw off a valiant, spirited England who played 78 minutes with 14 men after Charlie Ewels' red card.
Ewels was dismissed with just 82 seconds on the clock after clashing heads with James Ryan in an attempted tackle.
Ireland, the pre-match favourites, seemed set for a procession. Instead they were dragged into a desperate, captivating dogfight by the depleted hosts.
James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored first-half tries, but Marcus Smith's boot kept England in touch with three penalties for a 15-9 scoreline at the break.
Smith potted another two to bring England level after the hour. It seemed an extraordinary heist may be on as Twickenham roared like it rarely has before.
Ireland though finally made their advantage and strength in depth pay as they came on strong late on with Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham crossing to squash the resistance.
More to follow.
Good luck against France!
Fantastic game though.
However, if that's a red the IRB need to look at the reffing protocols - tackler attempts to wrap and around the chest, then accidental head knock. Yellow at worse, no malice.
Also why did the ref have his cards out before he looked at the TMO for Itoje? Signal of intent, not good to see and poor by the officials
Ireland ruthless in the end and don't need many opportunities.
Take away for me was the spirit in how England played. Crowd seemed to enjoy the journey too.