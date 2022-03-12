Six Nations 2022: Ireland see off brave 14-man England

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments364

Breaking news
Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland
England (9) 15
Pens: Smith 5
Ireland (15) 32
Tries: Lowe, Keenan, Conan, Bealham Con: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton 2

Ireland kept their hopes of a Six Nations title alive as they finally saw off a valiant, spirited England who played 78 minutes with 14 men after Charlie Ewels' red card.

Ewels was dismissed with just 82 seconds on the clock after clashing heads with James Ryan in an attempted tackle.

Ireland, the pre-match favourites, seemed set for a procession. Instead they were dragged into a desperate, captivating dogfight by the depleted hosts.

James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored first-half tries, but Marcus Smith's boot kept England in touch with three penalties for a 15-9 scoreline at the break.

Smith potted another two to bring England level after the hour. It seemed an extraordinary heist may be on as Twickenham roared like it rarely has before.

Ireland though finally made their advantage and strength in depth pay as they came on strong late on with Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham crossing to squash the resistance.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

387 comments

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 18:44

    Made hard work of it did Ireland. Only got over the line when England ran out of steam in the last 10. Fair play to em thoughand a top effort from Englands 14

    • Reply posted by Jim Upton, today at 18:56

      Jim Upton replied:
      If the England forwards hadn't wasted so much energy slapping each other on the back after every scrum, they might have had enough energy left to stop Ireland going over for four tries.

  • Comment posted by wrong, today at 18:44

    Unreal effort from England. Nothing more to say really.

  • Comment posted by jonjonnyjon, today at 18:45

    England were immense with their backs against the wall. Any questions about Lawes best position were settled there - back in the engine room and the Irish scrum were toast.

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 18:45

    Rugby does itself no favours for head injuries. With sinkler lying injured with a head injury (which ended his game) Ireland was allowed a quick penalty. Disgusting

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:49

      Dave replied:
      Ref lost control

  • Comment posted by Roland F, today at 18:46

    Relieved Irish fan here, England a little unlucky and played well with 14.
    Good luck against France!

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 18:48

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      Thanks! Shame the game was ruined after 80 seconds, the result was never in doubt. Not sure if either side can take anything from it.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 18:47

    The way that England dominated the scrums must be proof, if any was needed, that Lawes should be in the second row with Itoje from the start.

    • Reply posted by kitopa, today at 18:58

      kitopa replied:
      Deliberate wheels conned the ref into awarding Engand 6 penalties.

  • Comment posted by DantheMan, today at 18:45

    Raynal is probably the most inconsistent referee on the planet… How on earth he gets given big games like this is beyond me

    • Reply posted by Chris Williams, today at 18:59

      Chris Williams replied:
      Probably because he's a better referee than you'll ever be.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 18:44

    I don’t know what to say after that. Relief. We were beat up for most of the match yet still won 4 tries to 0. Fair play to England - they were fantastic at scrum and breakdown - which I feared. For 70 mins England were the better team. For 10 we were - and we scored 4. I hope England play like this next week v France 😂

    • Reply posted by jaycee, today at 18:57

      jaycee replied:
      You were always going to score more tries against 14. Ireland were poor today... i wont say lucky, just made a meal of it. I do hope we do you a favour next week though! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 18:45

    Great game. Definitely a red. As an England fan I am happy with that performance. I love Ireland but can't see them being up there for the WC. Lastly, how many scrum penalties in a row without a card?

    • Reply posted by KGlen, today at 18:54

      KGlen replied:
      Yes! The penalty count with no yellow was a joke today and not sure why the ref was being so lenient when England were a man down. Captivating game though.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 18:45

    You can't win a match at this level with a man less for 80 mins. Some would argue that Ewels should have been nowhere near the team to start with!

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 18:48

      Dave replied:
      Agree, Lawes needs to play second row and pick a proper back row

  • Comment posted by DonDraper, today at 18:44

    Ewers goes off and suddenly England have a decent looking scrum.

    • Reply posted by John Morgan, today at 18:54

      John Morgan replied:
      All the people voting up, and not one has noticed that it was Ewels that went off, Ewers isn’t currently in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 18:46

    When England went down to 14 men I started worrying about the game I love as I want to watch 15 v 15. But I take my hat off to England. To push Ireland as they did - there was so much heart in that performance. Well done England. You lost the match but you have plenty to be proud about. That’s the view of a Wales fan.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:44

    Welsh fan here but I must admit I find Ireland the most unlikeable side in the championship this year. The attitudes from their players towards the officials has been disgraceful today

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 18:50

      kevirl replied:
      Salty Joe

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:45

    Red card correct but not intentional. England magnificent though in adversity, Itoje, Lawes, Genge superb.
    Fantastic game though.

  • Comment posted by Mr Wolf, today at 18:45

    Another gamed ruined by a soft red...

    • Reply posted by stewalli, today at 18:46

      stewalli replied:
      To the letter of the law a red, but unbelievably soft. Especially so early in the contest

  • Comment posted by YamLamb, today at 18:44

    Fantastic game to watch as a neutral. Some thought the game was over after the red.

    Ireland ruthless in the end and don't need many opportunities.

    Take away for me was the spirit in how England played. Crowd seemed to enjoy the journey too.

  • Comment posted by Captain_Montague_Snugglepuss-QC, today at 18:43

    WELL DONE IRELAND !! Too bad England you were outstanding too. What a game !!

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 18:52

      vvales replied:
      Outstanding losers….. Ireland’s biggest win at Twickers 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 18:47

    An inglorious victory for Ireland. Numbers told in the end. England were superb. Itoje mom I thought. Ireland more dangerous with the ball, but a BP-win flattered them.

    • Reply posted by robob, today at 18:50

      robob replied:
      An away win is an away win. England were always going to tire

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 18:46

    England were amazing, considering one bad move ruined it for them. Well done Ireland, shame one England player was clumsy in the extreme. Red card was correct. England could well beat France next week. Ironically that may give the 6 Nations to Ireland. Well done both teams.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 18:44

    Congratulations to Ireland. Still proud of this England team, hopefully they can take this passion to Paris next week and turn over the French.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport