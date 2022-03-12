Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland England (9) 15 Pens: Smith 5 Ireland (15) 32 Tries: Lowe, Keenan, Conan, Bealham Con: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton 2

Ireland kept their hopes of a Six Nations title alive as they finally saw off a valiant, spirited England who played 78 minutes with 14 men after Charlie Ewels' red card.

Ewels was dismissed with just 82 seconds on the clock after clashing heads with James Ryan in an attempted tackle.

Ireland, the pre-match favourites, seemed set for a procession. Instead they were dragged into a desperate, captivating dogfight by the depleted hosts.

James Lowe and Hugo Keenan scored first-half tries, but Marcus Smith's boot kept England in touch with three penalties for a 15-9 scoreline at the break.

Smith potted another two to bring England level after the hour. It seemed an extraordinary heist may be on as Twickenham roared like it rarely has before.

Ireland though finally made their advantage and strength in depth pay as they came on strong late on with Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham crossing to squash the resistance.

