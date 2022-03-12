Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau made his international debut in 2011

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau will continue to put an emphasis on enjoying his rugby after making an outstanding return to the international arena.

Faletau continued from where he left off against England at Twickenham by delivering another barnstorming display in Wales' 13-9 defeat by France in Cardiff on Friday.

"I'm trying to enjoy every opportunity I am given to play," said Faletau.

"From being out for so long, it makes you appreciate every chance you get."

The France defeat was Faletau's fourth game of the season after spending seven months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, with two for Bath and a couple for Wales.

In Cardiff, he was the game's top carrier with 14, and also made more metres - 107 - than any other player.

With fellow seasoned campaigner Josh Navidi also back from injury and performing magnificently alongside him in the back-row, they proved influential figures as Wales gave Six Nations leaders France a major scare.

"The boys are disappointed," said Faletau.

"We put ourselves in a decent position to win the last couple of games and came out on the wrong end both times.

"It was what we expected from France. They are niggly, especially in the contact area, and they got some key turnovers in key positions.

"We gave ourselves an opportunity, but we didn't quite cross over the line.

"We put ourselves in a decent position to come away with a win.

"We didn't do that, but we will take confidence from what we were able to create, the chances and pressure we were able to apply."

Italy are next up for Wales on the final day of Six Nations action next weekend, while a three-Test tour to South Africa in July will enable head coach Wayne Pivac to keep developing squad strength in depth ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

"It's building on what we did against France and last week against England," added Faletau.

"We will take confidence from playing against a team like France and having opportunities to win the game, and work on putting away the chances."

Wales' preparations for Italy will be boosted by the squad return of second-row talisman Alun Wyn Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury more than four months ago and underwent two operations.

Initial forecasts were that he would miss the entire Six Nations, but Pivac confirmed the 36-year-old Ospreys lock is available for Italy's Cardiff visit and he was officially added to the squad on Saturday.

"It's amazing," added Faletau.

"Someone like him with his experience and energy he brings into the group is only a plus, and I am sure the rest of the group will feed off him."