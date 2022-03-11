Six Nations 2022: Wales 9-13 France - visitors keep Grand Slam dream alive

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations
Wales (9) 9
Pens: Biggar 3
France (10) 13
Tries: Jelonch Cons: Jaminet Pens: Jaminet 2

France kept alive their dreams of a first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010 with a tense 13-9 victory over Wales.

An Anthony Jelonch try and eight points from Melvyn Jaminet set up the victory.

Wales responded with three Dan Biggar penalties, but could not break down the French defence.

Fabien Galthie's side will aim to complete the Grand Slam against England next Saturday in Paris, while Wales host Italy in their final game.

It was a third defeat in four matches for Wayne Pivac's defending champions alongside a narrow victory over Scotland.

Despite second-half territory and possession dominance along with inspired performances by Biggar and Taulupe Faletau, Wales' lacklustre attack could not crack a resolute French resistance expertly organised by familiar face Shaun Edwards.

The France defence coach was part of Warren Gatland's Wales backroom team between 2008 and 2019, a period that delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and a World Cup semi-final appearance, before joining Fabien Galthie's set-up.

Led by hooker and man-of-the-match Julian Marchand, France also excelled at the contact area as they took their winning sequence to seven games with their first Six Nations silverware for 12 years now beckoning.

Friday night rugby was back for the first time in the Six Nations in Cardiff since 2017 with the Principality Stadium roof open.

The game was unusually played out in front of some empty seats with 63,208 attending a stadium that holds 74,500.

Factors such as being held on Friday night and travel issues, Covid-19 concerns, Wales losing two out of their first three matches and ticket prices, some costing £100, all contributed to the 11,000 absent fans.

There had been talk of fewer French fans travelling, but that did not translate into the Principality Stadium cauldron as the thousands who had made the trip proved they were in fine voice.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac made four changes with Cardiff duo Seb Davies, normally a lock, and Josh Navidi packing down in the back row instead of Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham.

Navidi demonstrated no rustiness despite having only played one game in five months since recovering from a shoulder injury.

Injured centre Nick Tompkins was replaced by Jonathan Davies, with prop Gareth Thomas preferred to Wyn Jones.

France made one change from the side that defeated Scotland as winger Gabin Villiere came in for Damian Penaud, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Jaminet and Biggar exchanged early penalties before France showed their class with a flowing move for the only try, finished by flanker Jelonch following a scoring pass from Jaminet who also converted.

Concussion controversy

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered a noticeable head injury in the move while attempting a tackle and tried to stumble to his feet on a couple of occasions.

He was withdrawn and replaced by Kieran Hardy. It followed on from Wales being involved in a concussion controversy when prop Tomas Francis had suffered a head injury against England 13 days previously.

Francis was passed fit for Wales against France despite warnings it would be a grave mistake if he was selected from Progressive Rugby, a lobby group concerned with safety of players.

Pivac insisted Wales had "gone the extra mile" in involving an independent concussion specialist surrounding Francis.

Wales bounced back with a second Biggar penalty set up by a brilliant Faletau tackle on Jaminet.

The hosts were struggling to cope with Dupont's sniping with prop Thomas stopping him on one occasion with a low tackle.

That resulted in the Ospreys front row going off for a head injury assessment, which he later passed.

Biggar produced two outstanding 50:22 kicks in the first half to give Wales attacking line-out options which the home side could not completely capitalise on as France proved efficient at the breakdown.

The Wales captain slotted over a third penalty from one of those opportunities as the home side battled back to 10-9 deficit at half-time with Faletau at the heart of the effort.

France prop Mohamed Haouas replaced Uini Atonio at half-time before Jaminet extended the lead with a second penalty when Adam Beard was caught offside.

Another brilliant Biggar kick set up an attacking chance for Wales, but hooker Elias was held up over the line.

Wales, guided by Liam Williams, were gaining the upper hand in the aerial contest with both sides attempting high kicks to gain the ascendency in a cagey third quarter dominated by the whistle of referee Matthew Carley.

Wales' missed chance

Another sublime Biggar chip kick fell into Faletau's hands, but the inside pass to Jonathan Davies went astray in the visiting 22 with the French line in sight.

Wales held territory and possession dominance, but were thwarted by France's efficiency at the contact area.

Pivac threw on wing Louis Rees-Zammit to replace Jonathan Davies with Josh Adams moving into midfield, while Gareth Anscombe replaced full-back Williams.

France took off captain Dupont with eight minutes remaining, but Les Bleu' breakdown dominance continued as Wales' pedestrian attacking game was picked off.

The victory left the French fans singing into the Cardiff night as their side held on for the triumph.

Wales: L. Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, J Davies, Adams; Biggar, T. Williams; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, W Jones, Lewis, Moriarty, J Morgan, Hardy, Anscombe, Rees-Zammit.

France: Jaminet; Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Alldritt, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos, Lebel

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (SA) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Comments

Join the conversation

171 comments

  • Comment posted by PMitch57, today at 22:08

    A plea to the BBC
    Most of the TV audience for games like this are neutral - we just want to see a good game. So your overtly partisan commentary is not only irritating, it’s also way off the mark.

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 22:10

      Huggie replied:
      Thought Joe Worsley did a really good job commentating compared to the other two. Jonathan Davies has to go. He's awful

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 22:02

    Jonathan Davies questioning whether Wales should have had such a long advantage… a bit of objective commentary… was a surprise.

    Anyway, good solid game of Rugby. Wales unlucky to come out as losers. They did everything to disrupt the French attack. French defence is very solid though

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:04

      SD replied:
      That advantage was way too long.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 22:02

    Great tense rugby match. Wales showing how you can get at this French side.

    Just one catch away from winning for Wales.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 22:05

      Kherosguns replied:
      Lmao

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:08

    Could the BBC please get rid of Jonathon Davies. Biased beyond belief and if I had a pound for every time he screams "Just watch". Strewth!

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 22:10

      daver replied:
      agree, he grates me every time I hear him, totally biased everytime.

  • Comment posted by Bedfordboy, today at 22:04

    If England played like Wales would be full of criticism.

    • Reply posted by AlexMacG, today at 22:08

      AlexMacG replied:
      If England played like France here would be full of critism

  • Comment posted by BB, today at 22:11

    Appalling execution from Wales, with nothing but kicks, any other team would be lambasted for those tactics but when Wales do it it’s great tactics. The BBC commentary team were so one sided.

    • Reply posted by cricket_tragic, today at 22:13

      cricket_tragic replied:
      With Eddie Butler and Jiffy are you surprised?

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:03

    Wales attack plan A - go for a 50/22
    Wales attack plan B - up and under (even in opponents 22!!)

    Almost as limited as Jiffy’s commentary!

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 22:08

    Compelling if dull game showed France to be beatable with the right tactics

    please bbc think about the commentary. Jiffy has an irritating squawk, but combined with joe “Ali G” worsley it was almost unbearable.

    Why couldn’t you get an ex French player like Kayser to commentate. It was so one sided

    • Reply posted by jam89es, today at 22:15

      jam89es replied:
      Joe Worsley is an excellent commentator, actually knowledgeable about the rules and with a superb grasp of tactics. I think he’s the best BBC have had on in a while.

      But if you want to look down on him over his accent, then go off…

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 22:12

    Times are hard,people are struggling to pay fuel bills,yet the WRU/RFU etc charge £100 for a ticket.

    Then wonder,with the game live on BBC,that they can't fill the ground,

    Get real.

  • Comment posted by bore-us-johnski, today at 22:14

    Great effort by wales…made france look a bit ordinary.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:08

    I still can't believe we let Shaun Edwards go. How good was the French defence!?

    We should have won that game but we bottled it. Too many handling errors and poor decisions in key areas of the pitch cost us the win this evening.

    Go well next week France, you've been the best side in the tournament so deserve a Grand Slam...

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:13

      mrmjvc replied:
      Haha doubt you would be saying that last line if it wasn't England they were playing next week

  • Comment posted by Jock, today at 22:04

    Great game. Reminded me of the Edinburgh Northern v Earlston game of years gone by. By Jove.

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, today at 22:06

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Yeah I remember that one too

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 22:13

    Neutral.

    What a really good test match. The Welsh centre has to catch that inside ball from Faletau doesn't he?

  • Comment posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 22:13

    Think it's time Puvac decided what he wants.

    Biggar been a great servant but it's time we started actually playing a bit of rugby.

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 22:09

    Before the game France was being hailed as the best team in the world, and most fans would have settled for a four point loss. A team cannot play brilliant rugby every game, in 30 or so years time, the only thing that will be remembered is the score, and France won, but not howc

    • Reply posted by Toghebon, today at 22:17

      Toghebon replied:
      Yup and beating Wales at home is never easy... last time they lost and didn't grab at least a lbd was nine years ago against Ireland

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:09

    The decision making from Wales was really poor in the second half. Too much kicking into territory from Dan Biggar

    • Reply posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 22:10

      AP Macoys Crisps replied:
      Shut up Birkenhead

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 22:08

    What a great game...Wales really rattled France...but fair play to France their defense was again impenetrable!

    Looks Like it's France's Grand Slam to lose!!!

  • Comment posted by WhenWordsFail, today at 22:05

    Well done France.
    You're looking good for the GS and thoroughly deserved if you get it.

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 22:05

    Wales had all the territory but would not have scored a try if they played until Christmas. France should win the GS next week.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They should have scored a try but the player fumbled it when all he had to do is catch it properly

  • Comment posted by Amelie, today at 22:17

    Wales never looked like scoring, France looked like the Wales under Edwards and Gatland...

    Play aggressive and smart, and manage the last 15 mins.

    Deserved grand slam champs, doesn't stop me from supporting England next week even as a Welsh man.

    Amazing to me how people think having ball equals dominance, France were going to win this game 100% after 12 mins.

