Six Nations 2022: Wales 9-13 France - visitors keep Grand Slam dream alive

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Guinness Six Nations
Wales (9) 9
Pens: Biggar 3
France (10) 13
Tries: Jelonch Cons: Jaminet Pens: Jaminet 2

France kept alive their dreams of a first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010 with a tense 13-9 win over Wales.

An Anthony Jelonch try and eight points from Melvyn Jaminet set up the victory.

Wales responded with three Dan Biggar penalties, but could not break down the French defence.

Fabien Galthie's side will aim to complete the Grand Slam against England next Saturday in Paris, while Wales host Italy in their final game.

It was a third defeat in four matches for Wayne Pivac's defending champions, alongside a narrow victory over Scotland.

Despite second-half territory and possession dominance, along with inspired performances by Biggar and Taulupe Faletau, Wales' lacklustre attack could not crack a resolute French rearguard expertly organised by familiar face Shaun Edwards.

The France defence coach was part of Warren Gatland's Wales backroom team between 2008 and 2019 - a period that delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and a World Cup semi-final appearance - before he joined Galthie's set-up.

The closest chance came when Wales centre Jonathan Davies just failed to hang onto a pass in the second half with the French line at his mercy.

Led by hooker and man-of-the-match Julian Marchand, France also excelled at the contact area as they took their winning sequence to seven games.

Their first Six Nations silverware in 12 years is now beckoning.

Friday night rugby was back for the first time in the Six Nations in Cardiff since 2017 with the Principality Stadium roof open.

The game was unusually played out in front of some empty seats, with 63,208 attending a stadium that holds 74,500.

Factors such as the game being held on Friday night and travel issues, Covid-19 concerns, Wales losing two out of their first three matches and ticket prices, some costing £100, all helped explain the 11,000 absent fans.

There had been talk of fewer French fans travelling, but that did not translate into the Principality Stadium cauldron with the thousands who had made the trip in fine voice.

Wales head coach Pivac made four changes with Cardiff duo Seb Davies, normally a lock, and Josh Navidi packing down in the back row instead of Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham.

Navidi demonstrated no rustiness despite having played only one game in five months since recovering from a shoulder injury.

Injured centre Nick Tompkins was replaced by Jonathan Davies, with prop Gareth Thomas preferred to Wyn Jones.

France made one change from the side that defeated Scotland as winger Gabin Villiere came in for Damian Penaud, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Jaminet and Biggar exchanged early penalties before France showed their class with a flowing move for the only try, finished by flanker Jelonch following a scoring pass from Jaminet, who also converted.

Concussion controversy

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered a noticeable head injury in the move while attempting a tackle and tried to stumble to his feet on a couple of occasions.

Williams was permanently withdrawn with no need for a head injury assessment (HIA) and replaced by Kieran Hardy.

The incident followed on from Wales being involved in a concussion controversy when prop Tomas Francis suffered a head injury against England 13 days previously.

Francis was passed fit to face France despite warnings it would be a grave mistake to select him from Progressive Rugby, a lobby group concerned with safety of players.

Pivac insisted Wales had "gone the extra mile" in involving an independent concussion specialist surrounding Francis.

Wales bounced back into the match with a second Biggar penalty set up by a brilliant Faletau tackle on Jaminet.

The hosts were struggling to cope with Antoine Dupont's sniping, with prop Thomas stopping him on one occasion with a low tackle.

That resulted in the Ospreys front row going off for a head injury assessment, which he passed.

Biggar produced an excellent kicking game in the first half to give Wales attacking line-out options, which the home side could not completely capitalise on as France continued to frustrate at the breakdown.

The Wales captain slotted over a third penalty, awarded after an outstanding 50:22 kick had won crucial territory, as the home side battled back to a 10-9 deficit at half-time, with Faletau at the heart of the effort.

France prop Mohamed Haouas replaced Uini Atonio at the break before Jaminet extended the lead with a second penalty when Adam Beard was caught offside.

Another brilliant Biggar kick set up an attacking chance for Wales, but hooker Ryan Elias was held up over the line.

Wales, guided by Liam Williams, were gaining the upper hand in the aerial contest with both sides attempting high kicks to gain the ascendency in a cagey third quarter dominated by the whistle of referee Matthew Carley.

Wales' missed chance

Another sublime Biggar chip kick fell into Faletau's hands, but the inside pass to Jonathan Davies went astray in the visiting 22 with the French line in sight.

Wales held territory and possession dominance, but were thwarted by France's efficiency at the contact area.

Pivac threw on wing Louis Rees-Zammit to replace Jonathan Davies with Josh Adams moving into midfield, while Gareth Anscombe replaced full-back Williams.

France took off captain Dupont with eight minutes remaining, but Les Bleus' breakdown dominance continued as Wales' pedestrian attacking game was picked off.

French fans were left singing into the Cardiff night as their side held on for victory.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Watkin, J Davies, Adams; Biggar (capt), T Williams; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, S Davies, Navidi, Faletau.

Replacements: Lake, W Jones, Lewis, Moriarty, J Morgan, Hardy, Anscombe, Rees-Zammit.

France: Jaminet; Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Alldritt, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos, Lebel

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (SA) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

  • Comment posted by PMitch57, today at 22:08

    A plea to the BBC
    Most of the TV audience for games like this are neutral - we just want to see a good game. So your overtly partisan commentary is not only irritating, it’s also way off the mark.

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 22:10

      Huggie replied:
      Thought Joe Worsley did a really good job commentating compared to the other two. Jonathan Davies has to go. He's awful

  • Comment posted by Dbow, today at 22:02

    Jonathan Davies questioning whether Wales should have had such a long advantage… a bit of objective commentary… was a surprise.

    Anyway, good solid game of Rugby. Wales unlucky to come out as losers. They did everything to disrupt the French attack. French defence is very solid though

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:04

      SD replied:
      That advantage was way too long.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 22:12

    Times are hard,people are struggling to pay fuel bills,yet the WRU/RFU etc charge £100 for a ticket.

    Then wonder,with the game live on BBC,that they can't fill the ground,

    Get real.

    • Reply posted by Jamie_B, today at 22:24

      Jamie_B replied:
      Might also have something to do with 8pm Friday night kick off, to please the broadcaster rather than the supporter.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 22:02

    Great tense rugby match. Wales showing how you can get at this French side.

    Just one catch away from winning for Wales.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 22:05

      Kherosguns replied:
      Lmao

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 22:13

    Neutral.

    What a really good test match. The Welsh centre has to catch that inside ball from Faletau doesn't he?

    • Reply posted by Jamie_B, today at 22:25

      Jamie_B replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:08

    I still can't believe we let Shaun Edwards go. How good was the French defence!?

    We should have won that game but we bottled it. Too many handling errors and poor decisions in key areas of the pitch cost us the win this evening.

    Go well next week France, you've been the best side in the tournament so deserve a Grand Slam...

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:13

      mrmjvc replied:
      Haha doubt you would be saying that last line if it wasn't England they were playing next week

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:08

    Could the BBC please get rid of Jonathon Davies. Biased beyond belief and if I had a pound for every time he screams "Just watch". Strewth!

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 22:10

      daver replied:
      agree, he grates me every time I hear him, totally biased everytime.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 22:08

    What a great game...Wales really rattled France...but fair play to France their defense was again impenetrable!

    Looks Like it's France's Grand Slam to lose!!!

    • Reply posted by Signet, today at 22:33

      Signet replied:
      Agreed with BBC wales were the better side and will be gutted. 80% territory in the second half says it all. Wasted a lot of chances. But with so many players missing can be proud. France have been excellent this campaign.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 22:13

    You can call it brave and close all you like but remember one thing... We were told Pivac was going to have us playing creative attacking rugby and stop the kick tennis... All that territory in the second half and not a point on the board. Heads should roll.

    • Reply posted by Amelie, today at 22:24

      Amelie replied:
      Pivac has not only not offered us the attacking rugby he promised, he's regressed the basics and made us a tier 2 nation.

  • Comment posted by On Safari, today at 22:32

    G'day from down under, can I just say what a pleasure to see Faletau back in the international fold again, the man is pure class, hope he's got a few more seasons in him.
    Are the French getting jittery?, I believe England are going to upset them next weekend

  • Comment posted by Bedfordboy, today at 22:04

    If England played like Wales would be full of criticism.

    • Reply posted by AlexMacG, today at 22:08

      AlexMacG replied:
      If England played like France here would be full of critism

  • Comment posted by BB, today at 22:11

    Appalling execution from Wales, with nothing but kicks, any other team would be lambasted for those tactics but when Wales do it it’s great tactics. The BBC commentary team were so one sided.

    • Reply posted by cricket_tragic, today at 22:13

      cricket_tragic replied:
      With Eddie Butler and Jiffy are you surprised?

  • Comment posted by ed, today at 22:23

    Enjoyed it, well done Wales for playing with spirit and great defense France. Can't see us winning in Paris.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 22:13

    Unlucky Wales - you guys pushed this very strong France team far more than anyone else has so far.

  • Comment posted by HUW JONES, today at 22:39

    Why why why do Wales have Friday night matches. They WRU said Friday night matches would stop. They knew fans hated travelling to Friday matches having to take time off work. The attendance tonight proves that.

    • Reply posted by SlapperNickiAndThe Gang, today at 22:54

      SlapperNickiAndThe Gang replied:
      The Welsh 'work'?
      Thought we'd shut all that down, love Boris.

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 22:03

    Wales attack plan A - go for a 50/22
    Wales attack plan B - up and under (even in opponents 22!!)

    Almost as limited as Jiffy’s commentary!

    • Reply posted by Asterix, today at 22:32

      Asterix replied:
      Worked though. Alldritt spilt the ball. A Shaun Edwards defence is hard to beat as all Wales fans know. Tactically we were about right. Rugby is about doing what you need to do to win, within the laws.

  • Comment posted by bore-us-johnski, today at 22:14

    Great effort by wales…made france look a bit ordinary.

    • Reply posted by happyhammer, today at 22:41

      happyhammer replied:
      Still lost though

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 22:34

    Well done Wales you made France look very ordinary I thought you were the best team. England fan.

    • Reply posted by Pundit, today at 22:37

      Pundit replied:
      Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:19

    Another great game by Faletau. Biggar again excellent but should have gone for corner not scrum on 22 at pen. France clung on and relieved to win at end.
    Be tough to beat in Paris and can't see Aldridt, DuPont, Woki being so poor again.

    • Reply posted by The Phoenix Rises OTS, today at 22:25

      The Phoenix Rises OTS replied:
      Evening SD
      Biggar MOTM & Faletau was just superb. The Welsh lineout has gone from a disaster in the Autumn to being a potent weapon. France very very lucky not be down to 14, that was at least a yellow.
      I enjoyed that game.

  • Comment posted by BigBadDom, today at 22:42

    Jonathan Davies has a voice that is disagreeable with a lot of English fans, but his comments are from a expert (advantage too long).

    Sure, he gets excited, but that adds to the entertainment. Conservative (small 'c') fans at HQ frustrate me as to why I can't get tickets through my club.

    • Reply posted by rugby_rules, today at 22:44

      rugby_rules replied:
      As an English fan I've never had a problem with Jonathan Davies, he's clearly very well educated in rugby terms and for a spectator, that's all that matters.

