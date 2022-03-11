Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Lowry (centre) was not named in the Ireland squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against England despite scoring two tries on his Test debut against Italy a fortnight ago

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Leinster Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on BBC Sport NI website; BBC iPlayer coverage and online highlights on Sunday

The inclusions of Michael Lowry and Duane Vermeulen are among five Ulster changes from the win over Cardiff for Saturday's game against Leinster.

With James Hume travelling to Twickenham with Ireland as cover, Stewart Moore switches from full-back to centre as Lowry is drafted in.

Craig Gilroy replaces Ben Moxham at wing with Sam Carter taking over from Ireland-tied Iain Henderson at lock.

Vermeulen is in for Jordi Murphy with Andy Warwick replacing Jack McGrath.

Saturday's United Rugby Championship game is a top-of-the-table game with holders Leinster heading second-placed Ulster by four points and third-placed Munster five points further back but with a game in hand.

Lowry scored two tries on his Ireland debut against Italy a fortnight ago but was not included in Andy Farrell's squad for Saturday's game against England at Twickenham.

Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney retain their starting roles from the Cardiff game after training with Ireland this week.

Like Hume, second row Kieran Treadwell is not available because he has been kept in the Ireland squad as cover.

The Ulster bench includes Moxham, John Cooney and Jordi Murphy, who will make his 50th appearance for the province if he comes on.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, S Moore, McCloskey, Gilroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Andrew, M Moore; Carter, A O'Connor; Timoney, Marcus Rea, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Mick Kearney, Murphy, Cooney, Madigan, Moxham