Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dale McIntosh won two caps for Wales during his time with Pontypridd

Ex-Wales forward Dale McIntosh will step down from his role as head coach of Merthyr at the end of the season.

Coaches Gavin Dacey and former Wales lock Robert Sidoli will also depart.

McIntosh - nicknamed 'Chief' - joined Merthyr as forwards coach in 2015, later taking up the position of head coach.

"We will continue to work tirelessly until the end of the season, to reinforce the pride in the jersey and ensure we go out with the integrity we come with," McIntosh said.

New Zealand-born McIntosh has also held coaching roles with former club Pontypridd, Cardiff Blues as well as being part of Namibia's staff at the 2019 World Cup.