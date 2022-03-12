Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales performances often divide opinion. The 13-9 defeat by France under the Friday night lights at the Principality Stadium proved no exception.

A brief post-match chat to people on the streets of Cardiff or a quick trawl through social media would have demonstrated that.

Half-full or half-empty? In one camp, you have people buoyed by Wayne Pivac's side pushing what is considered the best team in the world currently and almost defeating them.

On the other hand, some are questioning why Wales failed to breakdown Les Bleus' defence with an attacking game lacking quality and incisiveness.

Four-point losses to England and France were a long way from the opening Dublin drubbing against Ireland. But it is a trio of defeats nonetheless.

The stark statistic is defending champions Wales have suffered three losses in four matches and only narrowly defeated Scotland at home.

Wales will finish the campaign against Italy at home looking to finish above the fifth place they managed in Pivac's first tournament in charge in 2020.

France game plan

Pivac adopted a game-plan against France designed purely to thwart Fabien Galthie's side.

It almost worked as captain Dan Biggar masterfully orchestrated proceedings with an outstanding kicking display.

France have now extended their winning sequence to seven games but have averaged more than 30 points a game during that run. Wales reduced them to 13 points and one try.

Wales sought to dominate the aerial exchanges and succeeded as the game progressed, with Liam Williams prominent in this area during the second half.

They also attempted to make the France breakdown a mess with the return of Josh Navidi helping slow down opposition possession.

Another Wales slow start had seen France race into a 10-3 lead, with scrum-half Antoine Dupont pulling the strings around the fringes.

After the opening quarter, Wales almost shut the France magician down.

"It (the game-plan) very nearly worked," said Pivac.

"It was a frustrating one because the boys put in a lot of hard work.

"It was a tight Test and it came down to one score. They had one opportunity and got it. We worked hard to try and get across the line, there was no lack of effort.

"Everything the boys worked on in the last two weeks, we did pretty much everything we wanted to do out there other than winning the game.

"We felt we did enough but it wasn't to be although certainly a massive step in the right direction."

Attacking issues

For all that Pivac positivity, Wales only managed three Biggar penalties and failed to score a try in a home Six Nations match for the first time since 2009.

This is despite second-half territory and possession dominance, and attack coach Stephen Jones will be mulling over how they did not manage to cross France's line.

The big second-half chance highlighted was when centre Jonathan Davies failed to hold onto an inside Taulupe Faletau pass with the try line looming.

That opportunity stemmed from a clever Biggar cross-kick and Wales looked most dangerous from situations set up by the captain's boot.

Biggar's kicking and game management masterclass were not matched by his ability to help unlock Shaun Edwards' French defensive line.

While Wales managed to disrupt the speed of French possession, their attacks were also picked off at the breakdown with hooker and man-of-the-match Julian Marchand influential in this area.

Wales rarely threatened with line breaks, making only one, and the organisational attacking structure that had opened up England three times in the second half failed to materialise.

Biggar afterwards admitted questions about Wales' attacking plan might not have been asked if the hosts had won.

Perhaps, but Pivac's side have only managed five tries in four matches so far this tournament, compared to the record 20 scored in the Six Nations title triumph last year.

There was yet another starting centre partnership, with Davies joining Owen Watkin. The pair produced a fine defensive display but struggled to break down the opposition midfield.

Davies had replaced the injured Nick Tompkins who should be fit to face Italy. Short-term creative solutions include bringing Tompkins back, giving Willis Halaholo an opportunity or slotting in regular wing Josh Adams back at outside centre.

Scarlets centre Scott Williams and the injured George North are options outside the squad.

It is a dilemma that needs to be solved to help unleash attacking talents like Louis Rees-Zammit, Adams, Alex Cuthbert and Liam Williams.

Fantastic Faletau

One thing Pivac has been vindicated in during this campaign is bringing in Faletau and Navidi at the first opportunity after long-term injuries, as the pair have proved class is permanent.

After only two games for Bath since recovering from an ankle injury which ruled him out for seven months, Faletau was majestic against England at Twickenham and magnificent against France.

His statistics of 107 metres in 14 carries in Cardiff tell their own story as the 31-year-old again proved he remains the back-row talisman Wales have enjoyed having for more than a decade.

Taulupe Faletau has played 88 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions

While Jac Morgan and Taine Basham are promising prospects, Faletau and Navidi remain the real deal going through the 2023 World Cup.

There is only the injured Justin Tipuric to return now - hopefully - in the back row ahead of the global tournament in France next year.

Changes for Italy?

Pivac is considering changes for the Six Nations finale against the Azzurri.

"We'll have a good look at how the boys have come through after a physical Test match," said Pivac.

"There's a few boys sore in the changing room so we'll see how we scrub up, it's been a big seven weeks."

The centre conundrum remains while there are a couple of major milestones ahead for some of the most high-profile players.

Biggar is set for his 100th Wales cap, while Alun Wyn Jones is fit again and back in the squad after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October 2021.

Pivac says Jones is in contention to win his 150th Wales cap against Italy, with the Wales coach having to decide whether to recall the 36-year-old.

Locks Adam Beard and Will Rowlands have been impressive during the tournament in Jones' absence.

Some feel the likes of Ben Carter or Seb Davies should be given the chance against Italy rather than going back to legend Jones.

Pivac will not make the final decision based on sentiment and Jones will not want that.

Defeating Italy convincingly to finish the campaign will be the main concern before the little matter of a three-Test summer tour of South Africa, the world champions.