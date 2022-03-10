Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sioned Harries has played in three World Cups for Wales

Women's friendly: Wales v USA Falcons Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport online, updates on BBC Radio Wales plus match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales forward Sioned Harries is set to make her international return in Wales women's Six Nations warm-up game against USA Falcons on Saturday.

Harries, who has been named among the replacements, won the last of her 58 caps in the 2019 autumn internationals.

"It will be good to see how she goes in our environment," head coach Ioan Cunningham said.

Wales are in action for the first time since 12 players signed professional contracts in January.

A further 11 have agreed retainer contracts with the Welsh Rugby Union, with four more due to be announced.

Harries, 32, had been a key player under former head coach Rowland Phillips and played in three World Cups. She has spoken of her desire to play at the New Zealand showpiece this October.

"She's got fantastic experience," said Cunningham. "She's got her head down and worked hard.

"Obviously her strengths are physicality and ball-carrying, we can't wait to get her on the field."

Former captain Carys Phillips also returned from the international wilderness in the 2021 autumn internationals, scoring a hat-trick against South Africa. She starts on the bench against the Falcons.

Full-back Kayleigh Powell and hooker Kelsey Jones return to the starting line-up after injury, while rising teenage star Sisilia Tuipulotu, the cousin of Wales men's star Taulupe Faletau, gets her first start at lock.

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill is unavailable due to a calf strain, while second row Georgia Evans has had surgery and faces a long lay-off after suffering a serious injury during Saracens' Premier 15s game against Bristol Bears.

TikTok and high hopes: Behind the scenes with Wales before Women's Six Nations

"It's a great opportunity to see some players in a Wales jersey for the first time along with some players who are returning to the side that we as a management team haven't seen before," said Cunningham.

"Everyone has a chance this weekend to put their hands up for inclusion in the Six Nations squad along with starting berths and potentially contracts.

"USA Falcons will be a good side. All of their players are involved with Allianz Premier 15s clubs and will give us a very competitive hit-out ahead of Ireland in two weeks' time."

Wales: Kayleigh Powell; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap (capt)

Replacements: Cara Hope, Kat Evans, Carys Phillips, Donna Rose, Jenni Scoble, Natalia John (vice-captain), Liliana Podpadec, Beth Lewis, Manon Johnes, Sioned Harries, Ffion Lewis, Lleucu George, Flo Williams, Caitlin Lewis, Emma Swords, Gemma Rowland, Lowri Norkett.