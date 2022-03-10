England v Ireland: Sam Simmonds to start at number eight for hosts

Sam Simmonds playing against Wales
Sam Simmonds has earned 12 England caps since his debut in November 2017
Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland
Venue: Twickenham Dates: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Sam Simmonds will start at number eight for England in Saturday's must-win game against Ireland at Twickenham.

The Exeter forward takes Alex Dombrandt's starting spot, with the Harlequins back row having recently returned from Covid-19 isolation.

Joe Launchbury replaces Nick Isiekwe on the bench and is set to make his first England appearance since December 2020.

Joe Marchant is at 13 and will partner Henry Slade in the midfield, while Harry Randall again starts at nine.

With Luke Cowan-Dickie injured, Jamie George starts at hooker and Jamie Blamire - who has five England caps - is on the bench.

Tom Curry is included at flanker having completed return-to-play protocols following a concussion sustained in victory against Wales, and captain Courtney Lawes completes the back row.

Both England and Ireland need victory to keep alive their hopes of challenging Grand Slam-chasing France for the title.

Captain Johnny Sexton has been restored to an experienced Ireland line-up, with full-back Hugo Keenan, wing Andrew Conway and centre Bundee Aki included.

England head coach Eddie Jones says he sees the match "as a semi-final" given that, if England win, they will play for the title in France on the final weekend.

"Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test this weekend," Jones said.

"We are looking forward to going after them in front of a great home crowd at Twickenham. It's been special having 82,000 supporters back in for our Six Nations games and it will be a great Test match for them."

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Lawes (capt), Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Launchbury, Dombrandt, Youngs, Ford, Daly.

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:46

    Anyone see that back line and think ‘I like all of those players but don’t like the look overall’? I just want one player with silly pace in the back three.

    • Reply posted by sherbertlemon, today at 13:04

      sherbertlemon replied:
      Fair comment! All good players but none that have that "fear factor" for opposition defences (Arguably Smith aside)

  • Comment posted by TLove, today at 12:50

    Welcome back Joe Launchbury! Great to see him back

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 13:00

    What a poor selection Isiekwe dropped Launch on the bench both far better than Ewels,still picking Stuart Ireland will slaughter him if he gets on.Still no pace outside,and what does Ford and Youngs offer from the bench.EJ still trying to paper over Manu missing this is not even building for the World Cup,Slade is very good at 13 but never a 12,let’s get someone who plays 12 in the team.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:03

      SD replied:
      Agree with all that.

  • Comment posted by bhodgkins, today at 12:47

    Slade / Marchant vs. Aki / Ringrose will be a fascinating battle. Even as an England fan I fear the latter have too much in attack and defence...

    • Reply posted by fubber, today at 12:49

      fubber replied:
      Completely, that lack of a big 12 for England may be exposed in this game.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 12:48

    Why do we not have a winger with pace, Malins is a great player but more of a full back. Also a large ball carrying centre is needed. Start looking for the permanent Tuilagi replacement.

    • Reply posted by Bunkbed, today at 13:18

      Bunkbed replied:
      Or at least adapt the the style of play to suit the players we have. It feels like it's all built around the off chance Manu is fit.....

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 13:00

    Solid team and bench. Let’s do it

  • Comment posted by Casseroleon, today at 12:55

    Logical selections.. Good to see Simmonds get a start. His pace may well be needed v Ireland, and he may provide cover for Curry at seven. I have a hunch that EJ may see him as another Haskell, who was so vital in EJ's first seasons. Great to see Launchbury back- so underrated because he just quietly goes about his business and is always there "when it counts". Great hands and passing skills.

  • Comment posted by RugbySasuage , today at 12:54

    As an England fan i think jones needs to go if we don’t beat Ireland at home. Our form post wc has been bang average and we are never going to compete for 6N with this current play style. If anything we’ve gone backwards

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 12:58

      Jack replied:
      He needs to go if he doesn't beat a very strong Irish outfit? Why? You're forgetting we have only lost one game in the last 12 months. Not a bad run really.

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 12:54

    As an England fan I can’t see them handling this Ireland side’s physicality. Just too lightweight. Hope I’m wrong.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Morgan, today at 12:59

      Arthur Morgan replied:
      Agreed. And most frustrating thing is our lack of balance and ballast is entirely down to selection. We have the players but they never get a look in under Jones until it's too late. 60% of a coach's job is getting selection right and he's got it wrong consistently since the world cup.

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 12:53

    If we lose this semi do we have to play Wales again for 3rd place play-off?

    • Reply posted by angloal, today at 13:18

      angloal replied:
      No way is this a semi

  • Comment posted by The miracle of Bristanbul, today at 12:51

    The bench worries me as there isn't anyone here who could make a big impact, apart from maybe Dombrandt, if we need points.

    I think the back 3 lack pace, we need some genuine wingers.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:54

      Dr Dre replied:
      Totally agree on the wingers. If you don’t have true pace then you need size. Steward is a big guy but one of the wings needs to be big or fast - preferably both. For Ireland, Conway is fast.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 12:43

    I do think the Irish have been slightly overrated in this tournament and I don’t think the game is going to be the thrashing everyone thinks England will get. I think it will come down to whichever side is more disciplined. Having said that, England’s back line doesn’t have enough pace for me. I can see Ireland edging it slightly.

    • Reply posted by Sid69, today at 12:48

      Sid69 replied:
      Who exactly are the 'everyone' who says England will thrash Wales. Not heard a single real England rugby fan suggest that. It's all Celts who ascribe that opinion to England to continue their bigoted 'arrogant' meme. Don't feed the fire, Jack (Unless, of course, you are Welsh/Scots/Irish in which case...)

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 12:58

    Shame to see that Dombrandt isn't back to full match fitness yet. He was the best player on the pitch in the England v Wales game.

    Ireland should be favourites, they've a far more settled team than England. Sexton has only 4 caps less than the entire England back line combined.

    However I don't believe that we've seen the best of England in this tournament yet, so we've got a chance.

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 13:00

      Dr Dre replied:
      I hope we haven’t seen the best of England because it’s been average and there are two more games to watch.

  • Comment posted by javery3, today at 12:58

    Good team. Like Marchant at 13 I think it creates a more balanced centre partnership then when Daly starts with Slade.

    Would loved to have seen Launchbury start and Isiekwe on the bench over Ewels.

    Shame we won’t be seeing Barbeary was excited to see get a cap.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:03

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      I'd agree about Launchbury. My guess would be that he's still not quite ready for a full return to action yet.

  • Comment posted by charlotte_78, today at 12:53

    Why, oh why does Eddie have to play Slade at 12 with Marchant at 13? Surely, play your creative, playmaker at 13 and your crash ball player at 12....

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 12:56

      Dr Dre replied:
      A good point. Not sure who is the crash ball player of the two. Eddie Jones seems to be getting Slade to crash it up (bonkers plan).

  • Comment posted by headsup, today at 12:40

    Would of loved to see barbeary on the bench.

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 12:42

      Ian replied:
      Have

  • Comment posted by Bingo, today at 12:56

    The self-inflicted misery of the post 2019 era will define Jones' tenure. Wasted talent everywhere. Nothing against the bloke but Charlie Ewels is a journeyman and shouldn't be near this squad. Launchbury is a proven test lock and should be on the bench but behind Lawes. Staggered by the omission of Barbeary with Underhill cut completely. Back row and centre partnerships lack balance. Really poor

    • Reply posted by javery3, today at 12:58

      javery3 replied:
      Lawes has not played second row in 2/3 years ?

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 12:56

    And cue the moaning.......

    • Reply posted by Ian, today at 13:13

      Ian replied:
      You want moaning ? OK, here goes.
      Ewels isn't good enough for the squad never mind the team.
      Youngs is too slow. His passing is inaccurate and his kicking is poor.
      Malins is ineffective as a winger. Why he is selected over Thorley or Radwan I do not know.
      Slade is not an inside centre.
      If England lose this game and lose to France then it would equal our worst ever performance in the 6N.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 12:55

    With all due respect to the other two matches, this is the game of the weekend. France & Scotland should be too strong for Wales & Italy but this game is closer to call. Despite it being at Twickenham, unless Sexton has a rare off-day I fancy Ireland to sneak this one. Currently, I think they have a stronger 23 than England but it will be a close run thing and, hopefully, good entertainment value.

  • Comment posted by Happy from Stockton, today at 12:54

    Yet again another decent side, but and here’s the but, will it play free flowing attacking rugby or the dross seen against wales and Scotland. Jones has coached England into a torpor and made a good England team average.

