Sam Simmonds has earned 12 England caps since his debut in November 2017

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Dates: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Sam Simmonds will start at number eight for England in Saturday's must-win game against Ireland at Twickenham.

The Exeter forward takes Alex Dombrandt's starting spot, with the Harlequins back row having recently returned from Covid-19 isolation.

Joe Launchbury replaces Nick Isiekwe on the bench and is set to make his first England appearance since December 2020.

Joe Marchant is at 13 and will partner Henry Slade in the midfield, while Harry Randall again starts at nine.

With Luke Cowan-Dickie injured, Jamie George starts at hooker and Jamie Blamire - who has five England caps - is on the bench.

Tom Curry is included at flanker having completed return-to-play protocols following a concussion sustained in victory against Wales, and captain Courtney Lawes completes the back row.

Both England and Ireland need victory to keep alive their hopes of challenging Grand Slam-chasing France for the title.

Captain Johnny Sexton has been restored to an experienced Ireland line-up, with full-back Hugo Keenan, wing Andrew Conway and centre Bundee Aki included.

England head coach Eddie Jones says he sees the match "as a semi-final" given that, if England win, they will play for the title in France on the final weekend.

"Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test this weekend," Jones said.

"We are looking forward to going after them in front of a great home crowd at Twickenham. It's been special having 82,000 supporters back in for our Six Nations games and it will be a great Test match for them."

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Slade, Nowell; Smith, Randall; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Lawes (capt), Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Blamire, Marler, Stuart, Launchbury, Dombrandt, Youngs, Ford, Daly.