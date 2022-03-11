Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ali Price will win his 50th cap for Scotland. He has beaten six defenders this Six Nations which is joint most for a scrum-half with Antoine Dupont

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Scotland face Italy in Rome on Saturday hoping to restore some pride after a thumping at the hands of France in their last Six Nations match.

Scotland's Six Nations started so well with a historic win against England but defeat by Wales in Cardiff was followed by a 36-17 loss to France at home.

"The players are all set on working to deliver their best performance," said head coach Gregor Townsend.

"We feel if we get our performance right, we're a match for any team."

Italy are hoping to end their record run of 35 Six Nations defeats.

They were thrashed 57-6 by Ireland in their last match but were reduced to 12 players by the end of the game.

Italy's 16 points scored so far after three rounds is their worst ever return in the Six Nations.

Team news

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera will make his Italy debut with Gianmarco Lucchesi and Hame Faiva out through injury and suspension, while former skipper Luca Bigi has been named on the bench.

Callum Braley comes in for Stephen Varney at scrum-half.

Scotland make five changes to the starting XV beaten by France.

Sam Johnson comes in at inside centre as Sione Tuipulotu drops to the bench and Kyle Steyn replaces the suspended Duhan van der Merwe on the wing.

George Turner swaps with Stuart McInally at hooker and in the back row Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson return from Covid and injury respectively.

In the replacements, Ben Vellacott could make his debut at scrum-half and fly-half Adam Hastings and prop Allan Dell are recalled.

Commentator's notes

Eddie Butler: "Scotland went into the Six Nations with title hopes and would have had this one down as a banker. Then they came a little unstuck. Their forward motion has become instead a curser slowly meandering backwards with Finn Russell. A fly-half not busting a gut to retake his place in a defensive line and stop a giant French forward … what has the game come to?

"And so it is that Scotland travel to Rome chastened and chastised, and Italy accordingly will have converted this into their winnable one. Can they do it?

"Well, Italy's inability to win is more profoundly troubling for them than Scotland's inability to convert promise into a sustained campaign. But this is Italy's best chance by a distance and it should be a Roman blast at long last. Italy 21 Scotland 30."

View from both camps

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley: "We taking on a team who have shown their worth in previous outings of the tournament. We have the opportunity to play in front of our fans, we want to turn the page and react on the pitch with a big performance."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: ""We need to put our own game in place and be accurate and disciplined with that. We also need to not give any easy ways for Italy to get into the game. We know they'll play with a lot of passion and aggression.

"The last two occasions when we played in Florence and in Rome, they were the better team in the first half hour of the game. We managed to come back and win both games but we can't let that happen this time.

"We've got to make sure we win moments at the beginning and the end of the game."

Line-ups

Italy: 15-Padovani; 14-Bruno, 13-Brex, 12-Marin, 11-Ioane; 10-Garbisi, 9-Braley; 1-Fischetti, 2-Nicotera, 3-Ceccarelli; 4-Cannone, 5-Ruzza; 6-Pettinelli, 7-Lamaro (capt), 8-Halafihi.

Replacements: 16-Bigi, 17-Nemer, 18-Zilocchi, 19-Sisi, 20-Zuliani, 21-Fusco, 22-Zanon, 23-Capuozzo.

Scotland: 15-Hogg (capt); 14-Graham, 13-Harris, 12-Johnson, 11-Steyn; 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Schoeman, 2-Turner, 3-Z. Fagerson; 4-Skinner, 5-Gilchrist; 6-Darge, 7-Watson, 8-M. Fagerson.

Replacements: 16-McInally, 17-Dell, 18-Nel, 19-Hodgson, 20-Bradbury, 21-Vellacott, 22-Hastings, 23-Tuipulotu.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Italy have beaten Scotland six times in Rome in the Six Nations

Scotland have won their last four away games against Italy in the Six Nations

Italy

Italy are currently on a record 35 match losing run in the Championship

The Azzurri have only won 12 Six Nations matches since they joined the tournament in 2000, seven of those victories have been against Scotland

Michele Lamaro's 59 tackles are the most after three rounds

Scotland

Scotland have won their last six games against Italy in the Six Nations

Scotland have the worst discipline in this year's tournament, conceding 38 penalties in three games

Ali Price is set to win his 50th cap

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)