Cardiff forward Seb Davies has played 15 internationals for Wales since making his debut against Tonga in June 2017

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

New Wales flanker Seb Davies is used to being versatile.

After all, as a youngster he started his rugby life as a centre before moving into the pack.

Since then Davies has risen to prominence with Cardiff as a lock, although Wales have previously tried him out as a number eight.

Now against Grand Slam-chasing France, Davies has been asked to pack down at blind-side flanker ahead of specialist back-rowers such Ross Moriarty, Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Jac Morgan and Ellis Jenkins.

"I was a little bit surprised because I haven't played six for quite a while, [but] I'm obviously very happy," added Davies.

"I think I've had a decent impact off the bench. I'm pretty excited."

Davies, 25, finished the 23-19 defeat against England in the number six role having come on as a late replacement for Moriarty.

"I felt good," said Davies.

"We were forced into playing with the ball a lot when we were in our own half.

"I managed to get the ball in my hands a few times, which I was happy about. I'm quite good at getting on the ball and offloading.

"I was disappointed with the result, but on a personal level I thought it went quite well."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has been looking for a hybrid player who can perform a lock and flanker role with Davies in line to fill that role.

"I think it's been like that for a few years," added Davies.

"I can slot in either in the second row, which I've played mostly for Cardiff, and I can play six as well.

"It's just good to have that utility forward who can play in both positions."

Versatility has sometimes been seen as a help and a hindrance with Davies also admitting that flexibility can be a curse.

"I probably think so," added Davies.

"Sometimes if a coach is looking for an out-and-out six or an out-and-out second row then I guess because I can play both positions, they wouldn't go for that.

"I always try to see it in a positive way. I don't think a lot of sixes can jump like a second row because I'm quite tall, and a lot of sixes are a lot shorter than I am.

"Things like the line-out options - I fit in well there. I always try to see it as a positive thing.

"I think my attacking game is my best asset. Getting around the park, making good decisions around whether to carry or pass."

Davies says he looks up to his Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull, who has played lock and flanker in recent years.

"Josh has jumped in and out of six and second row especially for Cardiff," added Davies.

"He's done a great job there. I'd say he's probably a better defensive player than attacking, but I'd say Josh is up there with ones I've watched quite a lot."

Davies will have the benefit of packing down alongside another fellow Cardiff forward in Josh Navidi, who will fill the open-side flanker role.

Navidi has played only 80 minutes - for Cardiff against Ulster last weekend - since recovering from a shoulder injury that ruled him out for almost five months.

"He's great and a key player for us," said Davies.

"He's a physical ball carrier and defender, and gets over the ball with his high work rate."