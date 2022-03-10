Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Owlett joined Worcester from Wasps in February 2021

Worcester Warriors prop Jack Owlett said it has been hard feeling so "helpless" watching family members caught up in the war in Ukraine.

Owlett's wife, Katya, has a Ukrainian father and Russian mother who came to England 25 years ago.

His father-in-law's extended family are all still in Ukraine.

"There were a number of them in Kyiv but they've managed to get out," Owlett, 27, said.

"They're fortunate to be in the west but now their words are 'we were born here, we'll die here', which I guess is the dark truth of the matter.

"The west is a little bit safer and they're preparing any outbuildings they have to take in refugees and help where they can."

'It's really difficult being over here'

Owlett said he has managed to stay in contact with his wife's family during the conflict which has brought them a degree of comfort.

"We visited after the wedding - I've met all of them and we were fortunate enough to have a family Zoom call at the weekend," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"They have a curfew because they have to have their lights off but it was good to see them and touch base.

"It's really hard to see and to feel almost helpless over here."

Such has been the response to Warriors' call for essential items for refugees fleeing the war, the club have had to close their donations centres at Sixways Stadium after five days with makeshift warehouses at capacity.

"Sixways is doing an amazing thing with the collection - I know they're looking for volunteers to work through the stuff. We also did our own small collection and it got completely out of hand with the generosity and solidarity people are showing," he said.

"It's really difficult being over here but we're doing everything we can to support them."

Owlett (left) won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in his spell with Exeter where he made six first-team appearances

Owlett is doing his best to focus on rugby matters too, having just returned to the Warriors squad after a five-month absence with an ankle injury.

"It's amazing being back," he said, after coming off the bench in the recent Premiership defeat at London Irish for his first action since October.

"I've been itching to be back for a while and it was really good to be back on the pitch."

Owlett is set to face his former club Exeter on Saturday as bottom-of-the-table Warriors look for only a fifth win of the season.