Johnny Sexton revealed this week that he will retire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Johnny Sexton has been restored Ireland's starting line-up as one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the trip to Twickenham.

The head coach has placed his trust in experience as he looks for a first win at the home of English rugby since stepping into the role.

Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw.

Cian Healy starts in the front row while James Ryan comes in at lock.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is named among the replacements having missed the win over Italy with Covid-19.

Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland against Italy, retains his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Mack Hansen, who started Ireland's three opening Six Nations fixtures, is not in the squad.

There is also no place for Michael Lowry following his two-try debut as Henshaw takes possession of the number 23 jersey on an experienced bench that includes four British and Irish Lions.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.