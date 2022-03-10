Six Nations: Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland look to experience for Twickenham
|Six Nations: England v Ireland
|Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app
Johnny Sexton has been restored Ireland's starting line-up as one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the trip to Twickenham.
The head coach has placed his trust in experience as he looks for a first win at the home of English rugby since stepping into the role.
Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw.
Cian Healy starts in the front row while James Ryan comes in at lock.
Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is named among the replacements having missed the win over Italy with Covid-19.
Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland against Italy, retains his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.
Mack Hansen, who started Ireland's three opening Six Nations fixtures, is not in the squad.
There is also no place for Michael Lowry following his two-try debut as Henshaw takes possession of the number 23 jersey on an experienced bench that includes four British and Irish Lions.
Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.
Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.
I'm still behind Ireland this weekend but definitely think a more skillful backline will be wearing the white of Ulster on Saturday.
Will be interesting to see if Aki moves the ball wide any more than Ringrose and Henshaw did against Italy.
Should be giving Carberry, Lowry & Hansen exposure to the toughest away games. Already know how the tried and tested perform, this should have been the chance to develop and embed the up & coming stars!