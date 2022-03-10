Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton revealed this week that he will retire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Johnny Sexton has been restored Ireland's starting line-up as one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the trip to Twickenham.

The head coach has placed his trust in experience as he looks for a first win at the home of English rugby since stepping into the role.

Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw.

Cian Healy starts in the front row while James Ryan comes in at lock.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is named among the replacements having missed the win over Italy with Covid-19.

Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland against Italy, retains his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Mack Hansen, who started Ireland's three opening Six Nations fixtures, is not in the squad.

There is also no place for Michael Lowry following his two-try debut as Henshaw takes possession of the number 23 jersey on an experienced bench that includes four British and Irish Lions.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.

Sexton, who announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2023 World Cup, makes his first start since the opening game of the tournament against Wales.

Having started the two most recent games Joey Carbery must settle for a place on the bench.

Munster wing Conway and Connacht's Aki were both left out of the Italy game to fully recover from what Farrell described as "niggly injuries", and have been passed fully fit to reclaim their place in the XV.

Prop Healy comes in as the only enforced change after Andrew Porter was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury sustained against Italy.

Vice-captain Ryan missed that game with an adductor injury but has trained fully this week and replaces Ryan Baird who misses out altogether with Henderson returning having played a full 80 minutes for Ulster against Cardiff last Friday.