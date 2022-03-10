Six Nations: Johnny Sexton returns as Ireland look to experience for Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments44

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton revealed this week that he will retire after the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Six Nations: England v Ireland
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio 5 & follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Johnny Sexton has been restored Ireland's starting line-up as one of six changes made by Andy Farrell for the trip to Twickenham.

The head coach has placed his trust in experience as he looks for a first win at the home of English rugby since stepping into the role.

Hugo Keenan and Andrew Conway return as centre Bundee Aki is preferred to Robbie Henshaw.

Cian Healy starts in the front row while James Ryan comes in at lock.

Ulster skipper Iain Henderson is named among the replacements having missed the win over Italy with Covid-19.

Peter O'Mahony, who captained Ireland against Italy, retains his place in the back row alongside Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

Mack Hansen, who started Ireland's three opening Six Nations fixtures, is not in the squad.

There is also no place for Michael Lowry following his two-try debut as Henshaw takes possession of the number 23 jersey on an experienced bench that includes four British and Irish Lions.

Short presentational grey line

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt.), Gibson-Park; Healy, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Conan, Murray, Carbery, Henshaw.

Short presentational grey line

Sexton, who announced on Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the 2023 World Cup, makes his first start since the opening game of the tournament against Wales.

Having started the two most recent games Joey Carbery must settle for a place on the bench.

Munster wing Conway and Connacht's Aki were both left out of the Italy game to fully recover from what Farrell described as "niggly injuries", and have been passed fully fit to reclaim their place in the XV.

Prop Healy comes in as the only enforced change after Andrew Porter was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with an ankle injury sustained against Italy.

Vice-captain Ryan missed that game with an adductor injury but has trained fully this week and replaces Ryan Baird who misses out altogether with Henderson returning having played a full 80 minutes for Ulster against Cardiff last Friday.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 11:46

    Both fly halves will be targeted. The packs are similar in strength, expect this to be close, within 6 points and a potential cracker.

  • Comment posted by frumpyas, today at 11:44

    England have a good record against Ireland and have turned them over when being significant underdogs. I can't see that happening this weekend but you can't write England off at Twickenham. Remember, Ireland have only had one tough game and they lost it.

  • Comment posted by nottinghambluenose, today at 11:43

    For once when Eddie says we are underdogs he won't be playing games.

  • Comment posted by Rugbyman, today at 11:42

    I think Irelands set up is much more efficient in producing a good national than we have in England. Our talent is too spread out across the prem teams and Eddie is everyone else’s favourite coach. I can see Ire by 10

  • Comment posted by PBN, today at 11:41

    Fabulous selection for Ireland and the bench looks mighty strong.. have to think Ireland are about 9 point favourites going into this Twickenham renewal..

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 11:40

    When will this game be open to all walks of life including public schools.

  • Comment posted by murts, today at 11:39

    On paper, this looks far too strong for England, Conan can count himself very unlucky but having POM as an extra line-out option makes sense and Ake deserves to be in ahead of Henshaw. Ireland by ten to 14 points

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:38

    Have to say as an England supporter I think Ireland are favourites despite being away. Far more balanced and settled side although missing two key players in Porter and Kelleher.
    Should be a cracker. Hope weather plays ball and match NOT decided a controversial ref decision.

  • Comment posted by frumpyas, today at 11:38

    Significant win for Ireland here. Hard to see England scoring tries so I'll go for Eng 9 Ireland 28.

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 11:35

    Strong line up for Ireland. An an Englishman I want the win but I hope Ireland haven't sacrificed the slick backline that we saw against France for the solid more attritional midfield. Think you have too much for us anyway unless there is a Twickenham factor not evident against Wales. I fear its Ireland by 10...
    Hope it's a good game anyway
    Slainte..

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:35

    Which team to get the first card? It's going to be tasty.

    Maybe O'Mahony red card in the first 10?

    • Reply posted by Itsnotpersonal, today at 11:38

      Itsnotpersonal replied:
      Cheatin' Healy for the first card.
      Yellow or red he's a safe bet.

  • Comment posted by RugRat, today at 11:33

    That pack is going to cause England trouble. Okay Healy might be past his best but he is still a huge scrummager. O'Mahoney picked to get right in the face of England and be a constant nuisance...likely try to goad a reaction from the likes of Genge or Sinkler (if they are picked to start). Whilst Englands pack has been decent thus far, this opposition is a big step up in power and quality.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 11:33

    Come on England. Injuries aside, we can play far more attacking rugby than the oirish.

  • Comment posted by Captain Mainwaring, today at 11:33

    Porter is a big loss for Ireland who may struggle against a huge English pack. Having chosen Beirne over Henderson, O'Mahony is selected at 6 as a line out option. A back row of Dorris, Conan and Van der Flier would be better placed to take on the English pack. This will be tight and the side who dominates up front will edge it. Should be a right old battle.Can't wait!

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 11:32

    Good starting XV and a more than decent bench. Even though it is at Twickenham, I fancy Ireland to sneak this one.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:30

    Good side. I really think Ireland should be giving more game time to Lowry & Hume though.

  • Comment posted by PaulCarter, today at 11:27

    I give the grave digger 15 mins max before he goes off injured (sadly)

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 11:23

    Hopefully we get the England Performance against South Africa and not the sad displays so far in the 6 nations, Be nice to play against JS 1 last time , Great servant to British Rugby, Thanks For The Memories

    • Reply posted by mcdanish, today at 11:32

      mcdanish replied:
      Ah nice little troll comment.

  • Comment posted by PJL, today at 11:23

    I knew people's optimism about Ulstermen getting picked was misplaced...

    I'm still behind Ireland this weekend but definitely think a more skillful backline will be wearing the white of Ulster on Saturday.

    Will be interesting to see if Aki moves the ball wide any more than Ringrose and Henshaw did against Italy.

    • Reply posted by Stu2311, today at 11:32

      Stu2311 replied:
      Yeah I agree. The strength in depth is insane. Baloucoune can do no more to get into the side. Lowry perhaps unlucky. Hume likewise but hasn’t been given the exposure to keep a place. Frustrating from an Ulster point of view but time on their side

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured