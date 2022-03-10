Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Kyle Steyn scored four tries in the victory against Tonga last year

Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have recalled centre Sam Johnson and handed a first Six Nations start to winger Kyle Steyn for the game against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Johnson replaces Glasgow team-mate Sione Tuipulotu while Steyn comes in for the banned Duhan van der Merwe.

Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson are available again and return to the back row while Rory Darge retains his place.

Hooker George Turner is named in the starting XV and will line up between Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman.

Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott is named among the replacements instead of Ben White and the former Scotland Under-20s scrum-half is in line to make his debut.

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings could make his first appearance of the Six Nations after being included on the bench in place of Blair Kinghorn, who drops out of the match-day 23 after providing cover for Finn Russell.

Johnson started the game against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations but was then dropped in favour of Tuipulotu for the matches in Cardiff and at home to Grand Slam-chasing France.

Steyn fills in form Worcester's Van der Merwe, who will miss the matches against Italy and Ireland after his red card for "for reckless or dangerous play" resulted in a three-week ban.

The South African-born wing was dismissed for his fend-off on Scotland team-mate Kyle Rowe, the London Irish wing, and has been suspended for three weeks.

Fagerson returns from injury to start at number eight in place of Magnus Bradbury while flanker Watson effectively replaces Nick Haining after recovering from Covid.

They will form an intriguing back row with 22-year-old Darge, who switches from openside flanker to the blindside after his magnificent performance against France.

Ali Price will win his 50th cap in Rome having made his debut in 2016 against Georgia at Rugby Park. The 28-year-old will start alongside fellow British and Irish Lions player Russell for the seventh successive occasion on Saturday.

Scotland travel to Rome fourth in the table after an opening-weekend victory against England was followed by a defeat in Wales then at home to France.

Scotland team to face Italy: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist; Watson, Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Hastings, Tuipulotu.