Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland - Sam Johnson, Kyle Steyn, Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson start

Kyle Steyn of Scotland
Kyle Steyn scored four tries in the victory against Tonga last year
Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland have recalled centre Sam Johnson and handed a first Six Nations start to winger Kyle Steyn for the game against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Johnson replaces Glasgow team-mate Sione Tuipulotu while Steyn comes in for the banned Duhan van der Merwe.

Hamish Watson and Matt Fagerson are available again and return to the back row, where Rory Darge retains his spot.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has selected hooker George Turner to line up between Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson.

Townsend has named Edinburgh's Ben Vellacott among the replacements in preference to Ben White and the former Scotland Under-20 scrum-half is in line to make his debut.

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings could make his first appearance of this year's Six Nations after being included on the bench in place of Blair Kinghorn, who drops out of the match-day 23 after providing cover for Finn Russell.

Johnson started the game against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations but was then dropped in favour of Tuipulotu for the matches in Cardiff and at home to Grand Slam-chasing France.

Steyn fills in for Worcester's Van der Merwe, who will miss the matches against Italy and Ireland after his red card "for reckless or dangerous play" resulted in a three-week ban.

The South African-born wing was dismissed for his fend-off on Scotland team-mate Kyle Rowe, the London Irish wing, and has been suspended for three weeks.

Fagerson returns from injury to start at number eight in place of Magnus Bradbury while flanker Watson effectively replaces Nick Haining after recovering from Covid.

They will form an intriguing back row with 22-year-old Darge, who switches from openside flanker to the blindside after his magnificent performance against France.

Townsend is pleased to welcome back back-row stalwarts Watson and Fagerson - and believes newcomer Vellacott and the recalled Hastings will offer something different later in the game.

"Hamish had a very good game in Cardiff and Matt started the championship very well too so having them back adds to our experience," said Townsend.

"Ben's form in the first half of the season was excellent. He's earned his opportunity and his pace could be a real weapon for us going into the final quarter.

"Adam responded really well to not being selected for the initial squad and his last two games for Gloucester have been at a high level. He's putting that form together at the right time for us."

Ali Price will win his 50th cap in Rome having made his debut in 2016 against Georgia at Rugby Park. The 28-year-old will start alongside fellow British and Irish Lions player Russell for the seventh successive occasion on Saturday.

Scotland travel to Rome fourth in the table after an opening-weekend victory against England was followed by a defeat in Wales then at home to France.

Scotland team to face Italy: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Steyn; Russell, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson; Skinner, Gilchrist; Watson, Darge, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Dell, Nel, Hodgson, Bradbury, Vellacott, Hastings, Tuipulotu.

  • Comment posted by Dargie Bargie, today at 13:12

    So Townsend never dropped Kinghorn after all, he was unavailable. Not sure if Hastings has been in form and Bennet missing means Townsend sticking to his defensive set up.

  • Comment posted by CornwallScot, today at 13:11

    Nice to see Vellacott finally getting a chance

  • Comment posted by Big Al, today at 13:11

    Strikes me that this is Scotland taking Italy seriously and trying to build some form ahead of Ireland. Interesting that Gray didnt come back in and Kinghorn drops out. Really pleased to see Fagerson and Johnson come back in. That back row looks very mobile and should give us some ball to work with.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 13:08

    Scotland are missing a real opportunity in this game.

    They're going to win regardless of what team they stick out, and they're not taking the chance to experiment

    Russell has been back to his inconsistent best, good against England, but a liability in the other 2 games.

    This would have been a good chance to try the other 10s to cover for his off days, or to play him at 12 to increase creativity

    • Reply posted by sherbertlemon, today at 13:14

      sherbertlemon replied:
      Playing him at 12 is utter nonsense. We have plenty of decent centres at present.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 13:08

    Foregone conclusion!

    Scotland not good enough for title….too good for wooden spoon.

  • Comment posted by AJ Brown, today at 13:05

    In my opinion, its outrageous that anyone should criticise Toonie. He is a phenomenal coach. His back-up team of coaches are good - but presumably he put them there. Competing at the level we do with the resources we have is astonishing. All the best for Saturday boys!

    • Reply posted by Dargie Bargie, today at 13:14

      Dargie Bargie replied:
      Townsend is maybe to intelligent for his own good, he is meticulous in his methods but just can't seem to get the formula right.

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 13:04

    Good to see Steyn get a chance in the 6N.
    Besides, with VdM banned and Kebble injured, the SA contingent needed bolstering

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 13:04

    A very big team performance needed - not just to beat an under rated Italian side (Bennetton have beaten Ed & Glas in URC this year) but to build a bit of momentum to take as big underdogs in Dublin. Key players (Price, Russell, Hogg) need to remind everyone of their quality - as does the coaching team who seem to have slipped up with selection & tactics in the last two games

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:57

    Feel their pool of players are all much of a much ability wise.

    So regardless of who they select - don’t really see things changing for better any time soon

    Suppose that’s a consequence of having a very limited home bred player base supplemented by overseas players of mediocre ability.

    Difficult times ahead for us, I’m afraid. Whilst Ireland go from strength - strength.

    Oh dear .

  • Comment posted by brodie, today at 12:49

    Big team performance required. This should be the perfect buildup for the Ireland game next weekend. Scotland can still finish well even if the triple crown and title are gone.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 13:15

      cjb replied:
      Do you honestly believe we can turn over Ireland.

      I very much don’t it.

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 12:47

    No Bennett ??

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 12:45

    As usual, it’s 5th against 6th.

    • Reply posted by Craig , today at 12:50

      Craig replied:
      Shh now. Back to sleep silly billy.

  • Comment posted by markie, today at 12:44

    Scotland continue to increase their non-Scottish/6N born quota....they can now even replace one with another. Where is this going? What message does it give to Scottish born players?

    • Reply posted by ebola, today at 12:50

      ebola replied:
      I'm sure his Scottish Mum doesn't agree with you.

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 12:43

    Dell on the bench shows are strength and depth evaporates with a few injuries. Otherwise good to see Hastings on the bench. Surprised Kinghorn has been ditched when he was trusted to be the stand in 10 for England, Wales and France but not Italy?

  • Comment posted by Thistle10, today at 12:42

    Just to add - I love this back row. Not sure if it's big enough but can't wait to see how it goes!

  • Comment posted by Rodmack, today at 12:41

    Price should have been dropped. He has been poor this six nations and was awful against France. Missed a relatively easy tackle on Fickou at half time and got stripped at beginning of second half. 12 points conceded within 2 mins. Lions players don’t do this. Not sure how bad one has to play for GT to drop him. Never a lion, along with Harris. Vellacott is a constant threat and should be starting.

    • Reply posted by Thistle10, today at 12:45

      Thistle10 replied:
      I think if we are going to play with such a fast back row it would make sense to start someone like Vellacott (or Horne even...)

  • Comment posted by Thistle10, today at 12:40

    Glad to see that we aren't taking Italy lightly as we can't expect to play averagely and beat them away from home. I'd have liked to have seen in form Bennett at 13 but no complaints as Harris is a tremendous player. I can see why Toony tried Tuipolotu (and he hasn't let us down) but happy with Johnson at 12 as love his directness which creates space. Not sure why drop BK from the bench now..?

    • Reply posted by Rodmack, today at 12:54

      Rodmack replied:
      Harris is an average player. Ringrose miles better. Defensively, yes he is strong but we need to hurt teams and he is not an attacking threat. Would have Bennett in this role, he is the form player like Vellacott. As you say though a quick back row and slow Ali P doesn’t make sense. If we lose, GT to go. He’s too loyal.

  • Comment posted by El locos bucket, today at 12:39

    As with every game versus Italy in the 6N. Give Scotland the 5 points and bin off the match. Nonsense that placings when teams are level on pints is now essentially decided by how many points you beat Italy by. Wind and rain vs Italy could seriously hamper your title chances.

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 12:37

    Not too bad but I'd have started Hastings and had Russell on the bench. I'd also have given Price a break. Glad to see Johnson back

    • Reply posted by Thistle10, today at 12:44

      Thistle10 replied:
      Agreed. Not sure why Price is rated so highly. Better options in my view.

