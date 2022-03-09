Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomas Francis (L) reels after colliding with Owen Watkin (R) while they attempt to tackle Charlie Ewels

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has defended the decision to pick Tomas Francis to face France in the Six Nations in Cardiff on Friday.

Pivac says the prop has been cleared by an independent concussion expert after suffering a head knock against England.

Leading doctor Professor John Fairclough said it would be "a grave mistake" if Wales selected Francis.

"We've got a very experienced medical team who we think are world class and experts in their field," said Pivac.

Ospreys front row Francis collided with Owen Watkin during the 20th minute of the 23-19 defeat against England at Twickenham.

Television footage showed Francis staggering following a clash of heads, and he also appeared to lean on the post pads for support.

The 29-year-old was removed from the pitch for a head injury assessment which he passed, before returning and playing until the 56th minute.

Player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby wrote an open letter to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the Six Nations last week expressing its concern over the episode, which is currently being reviewed by Six Nations Rugby.

Francis and Cardiff wing Josh Adams, who also suffered a head injury against England, have been cleared to play when France visit the Principality Stadium on Friday.

Pivac said Wales had gone to extra lengths to ensure Francis is fit to feature by employing a leading concussion expert to examine the former Exeter player.

"Both Josh and Tomas have been seen by our medical team after the game, the follow-up protocols and return-to-play guidelines set by World Rugby have been followed closely," he said.

"At each stage of those processes, they've come through fine.

"We've gone the extra mile with Tomas and got an independent concussion specialist involved.

"He's got the history of the player and also had a look at the footage from the match. He's been taken though the protocols which we've followed, which are World Rugby's protocols.

"He's supportive the player is clear to be selected. On that basis, and in consultation with the player, we've decided to select him."

Criticism over the Francis situation has come from outside the Wales camp.

"People express their views and they're entitled to do that," added Pivac.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the experts dealing with it on the ground are doing so on a daily basis and are experts in concussion.

"We've got to stay focused on what we're dealing with and that's players' safety.

"We go through the stringent protocols we know we have to go through.

"We've got an experienced medical team and by getting the independent person in on top of that, it shows how serious we are.

"The player is part of the consultation process all the way through. I don't think any player enjoys being in the spotlight for these sorts of things.

"He's working hard, head down and backside up. In his mind, he's good to go.

"He's followed and trusts the processes and the people who have put them in place."

Professor Fairclough has been the most vocal critic of the Twickenham incident, saying Francis would be at "unnecessary risk of serious harm" if selected against France.

He has worked with the WRU in the past and is considered a leading orthopaedic surgeon.

"With no disrespect to the gentleman you are alluding to, we are going with experts in concussion," added Pivac.

"I know he was a leading surgeon in an another area of the body. We are doing everything in our power and the decision has been taken.

"It is not a light decision because player's health and wellbeing is at the forefront.

"That's why we go to experts in the field and give them all the information."

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in 2008

Captain Dan Biggar has backed Wales' medical team.

"The circus around it is probably bigger than what it is [for] ourselves," said Biggar.

"We've got a brilliant team who are not going to take unnecessary risks and their first port of call is health and safety.

"Because it's a serious and a big issue, it's always going to get a bit hyped.

"If Franny wasn't right to play, he wouldn't be involved.

"He's passed everything and been looked at by independent people. We trust the process completely and get on with it.

"There's going to be people who have opinions. As long as he goes through the protocols, I don't think we should be making too much more of it.

"We're not the experts in those fields, that's not our profession. It's very much 'let's move on from it'. He's been deemed fit."

Progressive Rugby has described the HIA process as not fit for purpose but both Pivac and Biggar disagree.

"Leading experts were involved in putting those protocols in place," said Pivac.

"I think they are [fit for purpose] until they change, because they are ones we have been working with for some time."

Biggar added: "I can only speak from personal experiences, we're well looked after.

"All the players are more than happy with the way the system is and protocols are at the minute.

"We just crack on with it and let other people sort those issues out."