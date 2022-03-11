Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Faf de Klerk comes back into the starting XV after being a replacement last week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and the BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks welcome back Ben Curry and Faf de Klerk to their starting XV for the Premiership visit of Gloucester.

The Sharks are looking to bounce back from a 19-12 defeat by Exeter Chiefs last time out.

Gloucester have made two alterations from the side who beat Northampton Saints last week.

Lewis Ludlow returns from England duty to captain the side and George Barton comes in at number 10 after Adam Hastings was called up by Scotland.

Sale had been unbeaten in five league games prior to their loss at Exeter, but they have lost only once in any competition at AJ Bell Stadium in the past 12 months.

Gloucester's past four Premiership fixtures have all been won by the home side on the day, and they have won just once at Sale since 2016.

The Cherry and Whites beat Sale 33-32 at Kingsholm in round four of the season and have not achieved a Premiership double over the Sharks since 2016-17.

Sale: James, Roebuck, R. du Preez, Van Rensburg, Reed, MacGinty, de Klerk; Rodd, Ashman, Oosthuizen, JL du Preez, De Jager, Ross, Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements:Langdon, McIntyre, Jones, Wiese, Taylor, Quirke, Doherty, Metcalf.

Gloucester: Moyle, Carreras, Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Thorley, Barton, Meehan, Elrington, Socino, Balmain, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Ford-Robinson, O'Connor, Davidson, Clement, Chapman, Hillman-Cooper, Morgan.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).