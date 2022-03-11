Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Academy graduate Callum Chick will captain Newcastle on his 100th appearance

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Callum Chick will captain Newcastle Falcons on his 100th appearance for the club in Saturday's Premiership game against Saracens.

Falcons make three changes to the side that lost 24-10 against champions Harlequins last Friday.

Second-placed Saracens make six changes to the starting XV that beat top-of-the-table Leicester on Saturday.

Lock Nick Isiekwe starts on the bench after returning from England duty at the Six Nations.

Chick returns to the Newcastle team after completing a two-game suspension following a red card he received against Exeter.

He will wear the captain's armband at number eight, with former Saracen Nathan Earle starting on the wing and Louis Schreuder coming in at scrum-half.

Centre Duncan Taylor makes his first start for four months for the visitors, with Rotimi Segun on the wing and Elliott Obatoyinbo at full-back.

Richard Barrington replaces Mako Vunipola in the front row, with Theo McFarland in the second row.

Jackson Wray and Ben Earl start in the back row of the pack.

Saracens have won their last 22 matches in all competitions against Newcastle, with the Falcons' last victory in the fixture coming 13 years ago.

Newcastle have lost their last seven Premiership matches.

Newcastle Falcons' director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website:

"Sarries are a good side and although we're in a run of defeats, if you look at the performances in our last three games there has actually been a lot of good stuff in there.

"We've been really competitive against Exeter, Bath and Harlequins, and but for the bounce of a ball or a couple of decisions going our way, we could have won those games."

Saracens' Duncan Taylor told the club website:

"It has been frustrating to watch from the sidelines but I'm really excited to be back in the starting line-up this weekend.

"We had a big win last week but we need to back it up against a tough Newcastle side."

Newcastle: Brown; Radwan, Wacokecoke, Lucock, Earle; Haydon-Wood, Schreuder; Davison McGuigan, Tampin; Peterson, Farrar, Robinson, Basham; Chick (capt.)

Replacements: Maddison, Brocklebank, Mulipola, Lockwood, Montgomery, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Wright

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Maitland, Lozowski, Taylor, Segun; Goode (capt.), Davies; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Koch; McFarland, Swinson, Wray, Earl; B Vunipola

Replacements: Pifeleti, Mawi, Wainwright, Isiekwe, Christie, De Haas, Morris, Lewington

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).