Matt Kvesic (centre) left Exeter after three seasons to re-join Worcester in the summer of 2020

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Sport website, live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland prop Murray McCallum, hooker Niall Annett and lock Graham Kitchener all return to the Worcester pack for the Premiership visit of Exeter Chiefs.

Matt Kvesic also starts against his old club as Warriors make seven changes from the 43-12 defeat by London Irish.

Exeter recall full-back Josh Hodge and lock Don Armand with Stuart Hogg and Sam Skinner away with Scotland.

Jack Innard and Harry Williams come into the front row with Santiago Grondona starting at number eight.

Exeter's narrow win over Sale in their last match was their fourth victory in a row and keeps Rob Baxter's side in fourth place - one point ahead of London Irish with six games to go in the race for a play-off place.

They travel to Sixways with five changes from that game, looking to make it 19 wins out of 20 against Warriors.

McCallum, Annett and Kitchener all missed Worcester's heavy loss to the Exiles because of illness but have now all recovered.

Kvesic, who spent three years with the Chiefs before moving back to Sixways ahead of last season, is rewarded with a start after his try-scoring performance off the bench against Irish.

Elsewhere, Oli Morris is recalled to partner Ashley Beck in the centre with Alex Hearle on the left wing in place of the suspended Duhan van der Merwe, who would have been on Six Nations duty with Scotland had he not been sent off last Saturday.

Fin Smith is back at fly-half replacing Billy Searle and links up with scrum-half Willi Heinz.

Bottom-of-the-table Warriors will hope their decent home form of late can improve on an overall run that has seen them win only one of their past eight Premiership matches.

Three of their last five games at Sixways have been won and they will need every bit of that momentum as they attempt to beat Exeter for the first time in four years and for just the second time ever in the Premiership.

Worcester: Heward; Humphreys, Morris, Beck, Hearle; Smith, Heinz; McCallum, Annett, Judge, Batley, G Kitchener, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Vailanu.

Replacements:Miller, Owen, Owlett, Forsythe, Clegg, Simpson, Searle, Doel.

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, Whitten, Hendrickson, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Hepburn, Innard, Williams, Kirsten, Armand, Ewers, Vermeulen, Grondona.

Replacements: Norey, Kenny, Schickerling, Witty, Capstick, J Maunder, H Skinner, Cordero

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).