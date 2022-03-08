Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler has 77 England caps

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Dates: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

England prop Joe Marler says training has been getting "tastier" as they prepare for a must-win Six Nations game against Ireland at Twickenham.

The hosts need victory on Saturday in their toughest test of the tournament so far to set up a title decider against France on the final weekend.

Like England, Ireland have won two of their three games and France are the only team still chasing a Grand Slam.

"Ireland have been playing some really good rugby," Marler said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the 31-year-old continued: "Today's session was tastier than the previous because we know how good we have to be at the weekend.

"We have to step up our game."

'I've never felt like an underdog at Twickenham'

England held on to beat Wales 23-19 in their last outing at Twickenham, but struggled to find fluidity in their attack.

Ireland claimed a dominant 29-7 victory against Wales in their opener before putting up a good fight against France in a 30-24 loss.

Given Ireland's impressive form, both head coach Jones and hooker Jamie George say the visitors are favourites to win, but Marler disagrees.

"I don't think I've ever felt like an underdog at Twickenham," the Harlequins prop said.

"Instead, I look at it and think 'I know how good Ireland are. I know how good their tight-heads are. I know how good their pack is. I know how good their attacking system is'.

"We all look at that and we know how good they are, so we have to be right on the money."

'Melted wheelie bin' Furlong

The job of England's front row will be made particularly difficult by talented Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong.

Furlong is as fleet of foot as he is forceful up front and Marler is well aware of the challenge ahead.

"He has got the ability to anchor a scrum with his massive chest, his massive weight and do that over and over to give his side a platform to play off really quick ball," Marler said.

"He's got the ability to do that but then get up and stand in an attacking position.

"He's playing off 10 [taking passes from the Ireland fly-half], yet he looks like he shouldn't be able to do that. He looks like a very traditional front-rower - a melted wheelie bin a bit like me."