Six Nations 2022: France captain Antoine Dupont fit to face Wales

Antoine Dupont was named World Rugby player of the year for 2021
Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 11 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

France captain Antoine Dupont has been passed fit to face Wales in the Six Nations on Friday.

Dupont, 26, gave France a scare in training after suffering an arm injury, but will feature in Cardiff.

France make one change with wing Gabin Villiere replacing Damien Penaud, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Les Bleus are the only unbeaten team in the tournament and are bidding for a first Grand Slam since 2010, the last time they won the Six Nations title.

France replacement lock Romain Taofifenua has also tested positive for Covid-19.

France: Jaminet; Moefana, Fickou, Danty, Villiere; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Cros, Jelonch, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Gros, Haouas, Flament, Cretin, Lucu, Ramos, Lebel.

