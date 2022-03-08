Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Magnus Bradbury, right, will leave Edinburgh to join Bristol Bears at the end of the campaign

Scotland cap Magnus Bradbury will depart Edinburgh at the end of the season to join English Premiership side Bristol Bears.

The 26-year-old - who has earned 17 caps for his country - joined the club in 2014, making his professional debut at the age of 19.

The back row has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Scottish side and is now aiming to leave on a high.

"I can't stress enough how much I'll miss this club," Bradbury said.

"I've been at Edinburgh for eight years and absolutely love playing here. We still have a massive season ahead of us and I'll be putting 100% into everything to create some more special memories."