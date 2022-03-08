Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aneurin Owen is a former Wales Under-20s centre

Dragons will be without centre Aneurin Owen for the rest of the 2021-22 season because of injury.

The 21-year-old is to have surgery after fracturing an ankle in Dragons' heavy United Rugby Championship defeat at Munster last weekend.

In a social media post Dragons wrote said Owen "has asked the region to pass on his thanks to supporters for their messages of support".

Dragons are next in action against Bulls in South Africa on 26 March.

Dean Ryan's side were beaten 64-3 at Thomond Park on Saturday, 5 March.