Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Barbeary played in the centres and then at hooker, before concentrating on the back row

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Dates: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wasps back row Alfie Barbeary could make his much-anticipated England debut after being retained for Saturday's game against Ireland.

England have concerns over Alex Dombrandt, who started at number eight in the wins over Italy and Wales but has since tested positive for Covid.

Barbeary is preferred to Sam Underhill, who has been released back to Bath.

The 21-year-old is part of a 26-man squad that will be trimmed down to the matchday squad of 23 on Thursday.

England must win to keep alive their hopes of winning the Six Nations, but are underdogs against an Ireland side who have impressed in their campaign so far.

Leicester hooker Nic Dolly has also been left out for the match, with Newcastle's Jamie Blamire named as the back-up to Jamie George in the absence of the injured Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Joe Launchbury, whose last England appearance was in the win over France in December 2020, is preferred to Nick Isiekwe as a second-row option.

Barbeary, then aged 19, scored a hat-trick on his first Premiership start back in September 2020, but has had his progress checked by a series of injuries.

The converted hooker has scored seven tries in 10 matches for Wasps this season.

Squad

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 39 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 7 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 29 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 34 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 64 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 54 caps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 91 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 77 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 50 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 18 caps).

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 55 caps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps), Max Malins (Saracens, 13 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 10 caps), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 37 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 4 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 46 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 8 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 115 caps)