Six Nations 2022: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 12 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland will not be recognised as "world class" until they find more consistency, says hooker Fraser Brown.

After opening with a win over England, the Scots' Six Nations hopes crumbled with defeats by Wales and France.

Gregor Townsend's men are aiming to bounce back when they face Italy in Rome on Saturday.

"People are always too quick to put everyone into that world class bracket because they've had a couple of good games or a good season," Brown said.

Speaking on the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast, the 32-year-old added: "That's not to say the potential isn't there in the Scotland squad because I think it definitely is, but it's an individual thing, not a team thing. The individuals have to take themselves to that next level."

In the build-up to the tournament, some regarded Scotland's squad as the strongest in the country's history - boasting eight British and Irish Lions from the summer tour of South Africa - but few players have emerged in credit for their performances in the championship so far.

A lack of consistency has been a long-standing issue for the Scots, and Brown says great players and teams are judged on trophies won.

"That's the ultimate measure as to whether you've been a truly great team," said the Glasgow Warriors captain, who has 54 Scotland caps.

"If you want to be truly world class, you're someone who performs at the very top level and changes games for the better every single week, every single year, for almost your entire career.

"You're talking about the likes of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter where, over a 10-to-15-year career, there are moments in games when they're on the back foot and they've done something to change the momentum of games and win games."