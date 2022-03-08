Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton has won three Sex Nations title with Ireland

Ireland and Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton says he will retire from the game after the 2023 World Cup.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after signing a contract extension until the end of the tournament in France.

The former World Player of the Year has won 103 international caps and hit the milestone of 500 Six Nations points last month.

Sexton has captained the Ireland team since 2020.

"I always said if I'm enjoying my rugby and Ireland and Leinster think I can add value then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract," he said.

"There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then."

Sexton was appointed Ireland captain by coach Andy Farrell two years ago and has led the team to 10 victories in his 13-game tenure.

Sexton celebrates winning the Pro14 title with Leinster in 2019

He made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has represented Ireland at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Sexton is a two-time Lions tourist (2013 & 2017) and has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and five European Cups with Leinster. He has represented his province on 178 occasions, scoring 1,549 points.

"Johnny's performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads," said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."