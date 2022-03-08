Johnny Sexton has won three Six Nations title with Ireland

Ireland and Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton says he will retire from the game after the 2023 World Cup.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon after signing a contract extension until the end of the tournament in France.

"Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup - it's up to me to work hard, get the body and mind in the best shape possible and attack the last 18 months," he said:

"I'm still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup."

The former World Player of the Year has won 103 international caps and hit the milestone of 500 Six Nations points last month.

"I just want to make the most of this last 18 months of my career and go out on the top," added Sexton, who has captained the Ireland team since 2020.

Wait over

"I'm delighted to be able to say it. I've been beating around the bush for six months, always nervous talking about the World Cup when you weren't guaranteed to be there.

"It was always my intention to try and stay at the top of my game to get myself to a World Cup and I'm very thankful and grateful that I've been afforded that opportunity to do it. Now it's up to me to keep the body in good shape.

Sexton celebrates winning the Pro14 title with Leinster in 2019

"I'm still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup. That was one of the biggest factors for me. I spoke to a lot of guys who have finished in the game with big regrets over the World Cup and I have a chance now to do that.

"It's obviously a long time away and at this moment we've got a lot in front of us to focus on but it's great to get it sorted. I always said if I'm enjoying my rugby and Ireland and Leinster think I can add value then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract," he said.

"There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then."

Sexton made his international debut against Fiji in November 2009 and has represented Ireland at the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The Dubliner is a two-time Lions tourist (2013 & 2017) and has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and five European Cups with Leinster. He has represented his province on 178 occasions, scoring 1,549 points.

"Johnny's performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads," said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."